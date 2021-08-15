Hartlepool United player ratings from 3-2 defeat at Barrow – promising debut from Stoke City loanee

Ozzy Zanzala got Barrow off to a perfect start before Tyler Burey drew Pools level in the first half. Josh Gordon then saw the hosts retake the lead in the second half before debutant Will Goodwin made it 2-2.
Barrow then scored their crucial third goal with substitute Dimitri Sea finding the net to secure the three points.
1. Ben Killip - 5
Couldn’t do much about any of the goals. Didn’t have a meaningful save to make but reacted well to clear the danger from a long ball forward in the first half.
Photo: Mark Fletcher
2. David Ferguson - 5
Got forward as expected but lacked the final ball into the box.
Photo: Bernadette Malcolmson
3. Neill Byrne - 7
The pick of Pools’ back three. Dominant in the air and always spotting the danger well.
Photo: Bernadette Malcolmson
4. Gary Liddle - 5
Will be disappointed to have conceded three while on the field. Had a couple of shaky moments.
Photo: Mark Fletcher