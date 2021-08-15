Hartlepool United's Tyler Burey celebrates after scoring their first goal during the Sky Bet League 2 match between Barrow and Hartlepool United at Holker Street, Barrow-in-Furness on Saturday 14th August 2021. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Hartlepool United player ratings from 3-2 defeat at Barrow – promising debut from Stoke City loanee

Hartlepool United were beaten 3-2 by Barrow on an eventful Saturday afternoon at Holker Street – but how did the players fare?

By Dominic Scurr
Sunday, 15th August 2021, 7:00 am

Ozzy Zanzala got Barrow off to a perfect start before Tyler Burey drew Pools level in the first half. Josh Gordon then saw the hosts retake the lead in the second half before debutant Will Goodwin made it 2-2.

Barrow then scored their crucial third goal with substitute Dimitri Sea finding the net to secure the three points.

Scroll down and click through the pages to reveal our player ratings from the game…

1. Ben Killip - 5

Couldn’t do much about any of the goals. Didn’t have a meaningful save to make but reacted well to clear the danger from a long ball forward in the first half.

Photo: Mark Fletcher

2. David Ferguson - 5

Got forward as expected but lacked the final ball into the box.

Photo: Bernadette Malcolmson

3. Neill Byrne - 7

The pick of Pools’ back three. Dominant in the air and always spotting the danger well.

Photo: Bernadette Malcolmson

4. Gary Liddle - 5

Will be disappointed to have conceded three while on the field. Had a couple of shaky moments.

Photo: Mark Fletcher

