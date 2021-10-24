After George Thomson and a Neill Byrne own goal put the visitors two goals up at the break, a frantic six minute spell at the start of the second half saw Pools turn the game on its head with goals from David Ferguson, Mark Cullen and Matty Daly completing the comeback by the hour mark.
It’s a sixth win in seven home matches at Victoria Park so far this season.
1. Jonathan Mitchell - 6
Got a good hand to the opening goal and made a good save to deny Jack Diamond from making it 3-0 before half-time (which proved to be a crucial save). Made a couple of good claims but had little to do after the break.
Photo: HUFC
2. David Ferguson - 8
Scored his second goal in as many games at Victoria Park with a well taken volley from close range.
Photo: FRANK REID 2021
3. Neill Byrne - 5
Had a goal ruled out for offside inside the opening 15-minutes before giving Harrogate a 2-0 lead with an own goal before half-time. Was much improved in the second half as Pools came out fighting. Shown his fifth booking of the season too which will see him miss the trip to Leyton Orient.
Photo: Mark Fletcher
4. Luke Hendrie - 7
Forced a good save from Mark Oxley with a header early on. Produced a fine cross for Cullen to head in to make it 2-2. Played several good balls forward and benefited hugely from the change in system.
Photo: HUFC/Alex Chandy