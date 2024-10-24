Here's how our Pools writer rated the players in Wednesday's draw with Altrincham - do you agree?
1. Brad Young: 5
Will feel as though he should have saved Altrincham's equaliser after getting a hand to Lewis Banks' low strike. One or two hairy moments with the ball at his feet although he did well to hold Kahrel Reddin's stinging effort in the second half. Not his best night, but as a young goalkeeper it's inevitable he will make one or two mistakes while he continues to develop and he has to be given the time to flourish. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Dan Dodds: 8
Defended well against the impressive Justin Amaluzor and was a constant threat going forward. His cross led to Nathan Sheron's opening goal and he almost had a hand in another when his deflected ball cannoned off the post and was palmed clear by Robins goalkeeper Ethan Ross; it was difficult to tell at the time, but replays suggested the ball looked to have crossed the line. Combined effectively with Nathan Asiimwe all evening and never stopped bombing up and down the right flank. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Billy Sass-Davies: 9
Outstanding on his return to the side. A couple of crucial last-ditch defensive interventions, one when heading clear under pressure at the back post and another when sliding in to block Regan Linney's goalbound effort. Dominated in the air and used the ball better than he has done in recent weeks. Almost scored his first Pools goal when he headed David Ferguson's cross over the bar, although he deserves credit for attacking it so well. Is maturing into a fine defender. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Tom Parkes: 8
Looks to be back to his best after another strong showing. Defended his box superbly and hardly gave Altrincham frontman Regan Linney a sniff all night. Was pretty much always in the right place at the right time and won a series of important defensive headers. Photo: Frank Reid
