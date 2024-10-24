Here's how our Pools writer rated the players following Wednesday night's 1-1 draw at Altrincham.Here's how our Pools writer rated the players following Wednesday night's 1-1 draw at Altrincham.
Here's how our Pools writer rated the players following Wednesday night's 1-1 draw at Altrincham.

Hartlepool United player ratings from Altrincham draw as Pools remain unbeaten under caretaker manager Lennie Lawrence

By Robbie Stelling
Published 24th Oct 2024, 10:45 BST
Hartlepool United picked up another point on the road, drawing 1-1 with Altrincham on Wednesday. Pools, who remain unbeaten under interim manager Lennie Lawrence, made a fast start and went ahead after only five minutes thanks to Nathan Sheron's first goal for the club. Lewis Banks pegged the visitors back just after the half hour mark although Pools goalkeeper Brad Young might have been disappointed not to have kept the defender's effort out after getting a hand to his strike. Pools were pushed back towards the end of the first half but responded well after the break and could have returned to the North East with all three points after Nathan Sheron, Joe Grey and Billy Sass-Davies all passed up presentable second half chances. Even so, it was a generally positive evening for Pools and there were plenty of signs of improvement as they look to rebuild following the departure of Darren Sarll.

Here's how our Pools writer rated the players in Wednesday's draw with Altrincham - do you agree?

Will feel as though he should have saved Altrincham's equaliser after getting a hand to Lewis Banks' low strike. One or two hairy moments with the ball at his feet although he did well to hold Kahrel Reddin's stinging effort in the second half. Not his best night, but as a young goalkeeper it's inevitable he will make one or two mistakes while he continues to develop and he has to be given the time to flourish.

1. Brad Young: 5

Will feel as though he should have saved Altrincham's equaliser after getting a hand to Lewis Banks' low strike. One or two hairy moments with the ball at his feet although he did well to hold Kahrel Reddin's stinging effort in the second half. Not his best night, but as a young goalkeeper it's inevitable he will make one or two mistakes while he continues to develop and he has to be given the time to flourish. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Defended well against the impressive Justin Amaluzor and was a constant threat going forward. His cross led to Nathan Sheron's opening goal and he almost had a hand in another when his deflected ball cannoned off the post and was palmed clear by Robins goalkeeper Ethan Ross; it was difficult to tell at the time, but replays suggested the ball looked to have crossed the line. Combined effectively with Nathan Asiimwe all evening and never stopped bombing up and down the right flank.

2. Dan Dodds: 8

Defended well against the impressive Justin Amaluzor and was a constant threat going forward. His cross led to Nathan Sheron's opening goal and he almost had a hand in another when his deflected ball cannoned off the post and was palmed clear by Robins goalkeeper Ethan Ross; it was difficult to tell at the time, but replays suggested the ball looked to have crossed the line. Combined effectively with Nathan Asiimwe all evening and never stopped bombing up and down the right flank. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Outstanding on his return to the side. A couple of crucial last-ditch defensive interventions, one when heading clear under pressure at the back post and another when sliding in to block Regan Linney's goalbound effort. Dominated in the air and used the ball better than he has done in recent weeks. Almost scored his first Pools goal when he headed David Ferguson's cross over the bar, although he deserves credit for attacking it so well. Is maturing into a fine defender.

3. Billy Sass-Davies: 9

Outstanding on his return to the side. A couple of crucial last-ditch defensive interventions, one when heading clear under pressure at the back post and another when sliding in to block Regan Linney's goalbound effort. Dominated in the air and used the ball better than he has done in recent weeks. Almost scored his first Pools goal when he headed David Ferguson's cross over the bar, although he deserves credit for attacking it so well. Is maturing into a fine defender. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Looks to be back to his best after another strong showing. Defended his box superbly and hardly gave Altrincham frontman Regan Linney a sniff all night. Was pretty much always in the right place at the right time and won a series of important defensive headers.

4. Tom Parkes: 8

Looks to be back to his best after another strong showing. Defended his box superbly and hardly gave Altrincham frontman Regan Linney a sniff all night. Was pretty much always in the right place at the right time and won a series of important defensive headers. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Altrincham
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice