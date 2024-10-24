Here's how our Pools writer rated the players following Wednesday night's 1-1 draw at Altrincham.

Hartlepool United player ratings from Altrincham draw as Pools remain unbeaten under caretaker manager Lennie Lawrence

Hartlepool United picked up another point on the road, drawing 1-1 with Altrincham on Wednesday. Pools, who remain unbeaten under interim manager Lennie Lawrence, made a fast start and went ahead after only five minutes thanks to Nathan Sheron's first goal for the club. Lewis Banks pegged the visitors back just after the half hour mark although Pools goalkeeper Brad Young might have been disappointed not to have kept the defender's effort out after getting a hand to his strike. Pools were pushed back towards the end of the first half but responded well after the break and could have returned to the North East with all three points after Nathan Sheron, Joe Grey and Billy Sass-Davies all passed up presentable second half chances. Even so, it was a generally positive evening for Pools and there were plenty of signs of improvement as they look to rebuild following the departure of Darren Sarll.