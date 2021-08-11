After Billy Sass-Davies’ early red card, Crewe took the lead in the second half through Callum Ainley at Victoria Park.
Pools pushed for an equaliser but the League One visitors were able to hold on to their 1-0 lead and progress through to the second round.
1. Jonathan Mitchell - 7
Unfortunate to concede after initially making a very good save to deny Owen Dale. Made another good stop to deny Luke Offord with a header.
2. Zaine Francis-Angol - 6
Got forward well and looked to pose an attacking threat in David Ferguson’s absence. Was moved into a more central role once Ferguson was introduced.
3. Neill Byrne - 6
Won plenty of duels throughout the evening and was keen to venture forward and join the attack as Pools pushed for a goal.
4. Gary Liddle - 6
Didn’t have an awful lot to do over the course of the evening. Will be disappointed to lose at Victoria Park for the first time in 521 days.
