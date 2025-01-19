Our Hartlepool United writer has dished out one 9 and two 5s in his Pools player ratings from the draw with Wealdstone.

Hartlepool United player ratings from draw at National League strugglers Wealdstone, including one 9 and two 5s

Hartlepool United ended a difficult week on a disappointing note as they drew 1-1 with National League strugglers Wealdstone. Pools lost ground on some of the sides around them, slipping back into the bottom half as the gap between themselves and the play-off places widened to four points. Lennie Lawrence's side were without Joe Grey, who has undergone a groin operation, and Anthony Mancini, who pulled up in training. In the event, Pools missed Grey's pace and Mancini's invention as they produced a rather pedestrian, unimaginative performance at Grosvenor Vale. Veteran frontman Gary Madine fired them ahead in the 21st minute and Pools were comfortable if unconvincing in the first half. However, they were unable to press home their advantage and found themselves under the cosh after the break, with Adam Smith producing a string of excellent saves. Despite a spirited rearguard action, Enzio Boldewijn's deflected strike salvaged a point for the determined Stones as Pools were punished for an underwhelming display. Here's a look at how the players rated.