Our Hartlepool United writer has dished out one 9 and two 5s in his Pools player ratings from the draw with Wealdstone.Our Hartlepool United writer has dished out one 9 and two 5s in his Pools player ratings from the draw with Wealdstone.
Our Hartlepool United writer has dished out one 9 and two 5s in his Pools player ratings from the draw with Wealdstone.

Hartlepool United player ratings from draw at National League strugglers Wealdstone, including one 9 and two 5s

By Robbie Stelling
Published 19th Jan 2025, 06:00 GMT
Hartlepool United ended a difficult week on a disappointing note as they drew 1-1 with National League strugglers Wealdstone. Pools lost ground on some of the sides around them, slipping back into the bottom half as the gap between themselves and the play-off places widened to four points. Lennie Lawrence's side were without Joe Grey, who has undergone a groin operation, and Anthony Mancini, who pulled up in training. In the event, Pools missed Grey's pace and Mancini's invention as they produced a rather pedestrian, unimaginative performance at Grosvenor Vale. Veteran frontman Gary Madine fired them ahead in the 21st minute and Pools were comfortable if unconvincing in the first half. However, they were unable to press home their advantage and found themselves under the cosh after the break, with Adam Smith producing a string of excellent saves. Despite a spirited rearguard action, Enzio Boldewijn's deflected strike salvaged a point for the determined Stones as Pools were punished for an underwhelming display. Here's a look at how the players rated.

Our Hartlepool United writer has dished out one 9 and two 5s in his Pools player ratings from the trip to Wealdstone.

Could not have done any more and deserved to be on the winning side. Had a fairly quiet first half, although he produced one sharp save from Sam Ashford's dipping strike. Was far busier after the break and made a series of excellent stops. The highlight was an instinctive save to deny Stones skipper Adrian Mariappa from close range, getting down low to keep out the veteran's header from no more than three or four yards. Also saved well from Ashford's header at the back post and Kallum Cesay's stinging effort. Asserted himself well and commanded his area with confidence, coming to claim several crosses. Was beaten by a cruel deflection late on and was powerless to keep out Enzio Boldewijn's equaliser.

1. Adam Smith: 9

Could not have done any more and deserved to be on the winning side. Had a fairly quiet first half, although he produced one sharp save from Sam Ashford's dipping strike. Was far busier after the break and made a series of excellent stops. The highlight was an instinctive save to deny Stones skipper Adrian Mariappa from close range, getting down low to keep out the veteran's header from no more than three or four yards. Also saved well from Ashford's header at the back post and Kallum Cesay's stinging effort. Asserted himself well and commanded his area with confidence, coming to claim several crosses. Was beaten by a cruel deflection late on and was powerless to keep out Enzio Boldewijn's equaliser. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Was not quite as influential as David Ferguson on the opposite side, but got forward whenever he had the chance and defended well enough. His pace proved important against an athletic Wealdstone side. Together with Luke Waterfall, kept Kallum Cesay's goalbound strike out on the line, turning the ball past the post and preventing a certain goal. Will have benefitted from getting more minutes into his legs and Pools fans will be hoping he can enjoy an injury-free second half of the campaign.

2. Dan Dodds: 7

Was not quite as influential as David Ferguson on the opposite side, but got forward whenever he had the chance and defended well enough. His pace proved important against an athletic Wealdstone side. Together with Luke Waterfall, kept Kallum Cesay's goalbound strike out on the line, turning the ball past the post and preventing a certain goal. Will have benefitted from getting more minutes into his legs and Pools fans will be hoping he can enjoy an injury-free second half of the campaign. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Defended excellently all afternoon. Was comfortable in the first half but was tested after the break. Got dragged out of position once or twice as Pools became more and more stretched but put his body on the line countless times, heading, blocking and clearing almost everything the hosts threw at him. Together with Dan Dodds, cleared Kallum Cesay's strike off the line.

3. Luke Waterfall: 8

Defended excellently all afternoon. Was comfortable in the first half but was tested after the break. Got dragged out of position once or twice as Pools became more and more stretched but put his body on the line countless times, heading, blocking and clearing almost everything the hosts threw at him. Together with Dan Dodds, cleared Kallum Cesay's strike off the line. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Much like Luke Waterfall, defended courageously all afternoon. Made a number of important defensive interventions and brave blocks. As so often, dominated in the air. A defender's defender, and another fine performance from the impressive Parkes.

4. Tom Parkes: 8

Much like Luke Waterfall, defended courageously all afternoon. Made a number of important defensive interventions and brave blocks. As so often, dominated in the air. A defender's defender, and another fine performance from the impressive Parkes. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:National LeagueWealdstoneGary Madine
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice