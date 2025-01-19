1. Adam Smith: 9
Could not have done any more and deserved to be on the winning side. Had a fairly quiet first half, although he produced one sharp save from Sam Ashford's dipping strike. Was far busier after the break and made a series of excellent stops. The highlight was an instinctive save to deny Stones skipper Adrian Mariappa from close range, getting down low to keep out the veteran's header from no more than three or four yards. Also saved well from Ashford's header at the back post and Kallum Cesay's stinging effort. Asserted himself well and commanded his area with confidence, coming to claim several crosses. Was beaten by a cruel deflection late on and was powerless to keep out Enzio Boldewijn's equaliser. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Dan Dodds: 7
Was not quite as influential as David Ferguson on the opposite side, but got forward whenever he had the chance and defended well enough. His pace proved important against an athletic Wealdstone side. Together with Luke Waterfall, kept Kallum Cesay's goalbound strike out on the line, turning the ball past the post and preventing a certain goal. Will have benefitted from getting more minutes into his legs and Pools fans will be hoping he can enjoy an injury-free second half of the campaign. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Luke Waterfall: 8
Defended excellently all afternoon. Was comfortable in the first half but was tested after the break. Got dragged out of position once or twice as Pools became more and more stretched but put his body on the line countless times, heading, blocking and clearing almost everything the hosts threw at him. Together with Dan Dodds, cleared Kallum Cesay's strike off the line. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Tom Parkes: 8
Much like Luke Waterfall, defended courageously all afternoon. Made a number of important defensive interventions and brave blocks. As so often, dominated in the air. A defender's defender, and another fine performance from the impressive Parkes. Photo: Frank Reid
