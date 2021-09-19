Hartlepool United's Zaine Francis-Angol wins a header against Zak Dearnley of Oldham Athletic during the Sky Bet League 2 match between Oldham Athletic and Hartlepool United at Boundary Park, Oldham on Saturday 18th September 2021. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Hartlepool United player ratings from goalless draw at Oldham Athletic – defenders shine but how did debutants fare?

Hartlepool United picked up their first away point of the new season with a goalless draw at Oldham Athletic – but how did the players fare?

By Dominic Scurr
Sunday, 19th September 2021, 8:00 am

Zaine Francis-Angol cleared the ball off the line early on at Boundary Park and Mark Shelton hit the post for Pools but that was as close of both sides came during a match of low quality in Greater Manchester.

The result sees Pools drop to sixth.

Scroll down and click through the pages to reveal the Pools player ratings...

1. Ben Killip - 6

Made a solid save to deny Hallam Hope early on but didn't have a particularly eventful afternoon in order to keep a clean sheet.

Photo: Mark Fletcher

2. David Ferguson - 7

Pools' biggest outlet with some crosses of real quality causing problems in the first half. Not quite as impactful in the second. Booked.

Photo: Bernadette Malcolmson

3. Zaine Francis-Angol - 7

Defended very well when called upon and made a fantastic goal line clearance early on to deny Oldham.

Photo: Bernadette Malcolmson

4. Gary Liddle - 8

Won almost everything in the air and on the ground. His lack of pace threatened to be an issue as Oldham played balls in behind but he always did enough.

Photo: Mark Fletcher

