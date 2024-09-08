2 . Kieron Freeman: 7

Hardly put a foot wrong defensively and kept the lively Andrew Oluwabori quiet bar one nervous moment at the end of the first half when he found space at the back post but blasted his first time effort well over the bar. Technically so impressive and adds a real calmness to the back line. Will be very disappointed he didn't nod home the winner late on when he seemed to have the goal at his mercy but opted to head the ball back across goal. Even so, another solid showing from the experienced defender who has proved a shrewd acquisition so far. Photo: Frank Reid