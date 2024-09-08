Here's how our Pools writer rated the Hartlepool United players in their goalless draw with Halifax Town - do you agree?
1. Adam Smith: 7
Isn't always absolutely convincing but kept a clean sheet on his first start for Pools. One or two slightly unconventional bits of goalkeeping but produced a sharp reaction save in the first half after Adan George's effort took a wicked deflection off the outstretched boot of Billy Sass-Davies. Has a monstrous kick although his long balls were not altogether effective as Pools struggled to get enough support around Mani Dieseruvwe. Can be pleased with his afternoon's work and will likely continue in goal ahead of the trip to Boston. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Kieron Freeman: 7
Hardly put a foot wrong defensively and kept the lively Andrew Oluwabori quiet bar one nervous moment at the end of the first half when he found space at the back post but blasted his first time effort well over the bar. Technically so impressive and adds a real calmness to the back line. Will be very disappointed he didn't nod home the winner late on when he seemed to have the goal at his mercy but opted to head the ball back across goal. Even so, another solid showing from the experienced defender who has proved a shrewd acquisition so far. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Billy Sass-Davies: 8
Continues to improve and impressed again as he replaced the suspended Luke Waterfall. Looked more confident and assured than he has done in recent weeks and dominates in the air. One or two aimless long balls forward but, defensively, hard to fault him. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Tom Parkes: 8
Another outstanding showing from the experienced defender who has been at the heart of all five of his side's clean sheets so far this season. Hardly gave diminutive debutant Billy Waters a sniff and kept substitute Zak Emmerson equally quiet after his introduction. Seems to always be in the right position and made a number of important blocks as he captained the side in the absence of Waterfall. His presence must be a big boon to Sass-Davies alongside him. Photo: Frank Reid
