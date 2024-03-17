Hartlepool United player ratings from goalless draw with Southend

Hartlepool United ended a run of back-to-back defeats following a goalless draw with Southend on Saturday – here’s how the players rated.
By Robbie Stelling
Published 17th Mar 2024, 10:37 GMT

Pools secured a first home league clean sheet for 14 months with a stalemate against Southend – here’s how our matchday reporter assessed the players’ performances.

Player ratings from Hartlepool United's 0-0 draw with Southend.

1. Mani Dieseruvwe of Hartlepool United in action during the Vanarama National League match between Hartlepool United and Southend United at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Saturday 16th March 2024. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Player ratings from Hartlepool United's 0-0 draw with Southend. Photo: Mark Fletcher

Photo Sales
A quiet afternoon for the returning goalkeeper, who was only really forced into one save from Jack Bridge's second half strike.

2. Pete Jameson - 6

A quiet afternoon for the returning goalkeeper, who was only really forced into one save from Jack Bridge's second half strike. Photo: Mark Fletcher

Photo Sales
Made one vital defensive contribution to thwart Cardwell and his crosses from the left were probably the home side's biggest threat.

3. David Ferguson - 7

Made one vital defensive contribution to thwart Cardwell and his crosses from the left were probably the home side's biggest threat. Photo: Mark Fletcher

Photo Sales
A typically impressive performance as his leadership, experience and football intelligence helped Pools to a rare clean sheet.

4. Tom Parkes - 8

A typically impressive performance as his leadership, experience and football intelligence helped Pools to a rare clean sheet. Photo: Mark Fletcher

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Southend