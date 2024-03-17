Pools secured a first home league clean sheet for 14 months with a stalemate against Southend – here’s how our matchday reporter assessed the players’ performances.
1. Mani Dieseruvwe of Hartlepool United in action during the Vanarama National League match between Hartlepool United and Southend United at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Saturday 16th March 2024. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)
Player ratings from Hartlepool United's 0-0 draw with Southend. Photo: Mark Fletcher
2. Pete Jameson - 6
A quiet afternoon for the returning goalkeeper, who was only really forced into one save from Jack Bridge's second half strike. Photo: Mark Fletcher
3. David Ferguson - 7
Made one vital defensive contribution to thwart Cardwell and his crosses from the left were probably the home side's biggest threat. Photo: Mark Fletcher
4. Tom Parkes - 8
A typically impressive performance as his leadership, experience and football intelligence helped Pools to a rare clean sheet. Photo: Mark Fletcher