Goals in either half from Jordan Hickey and JJ O’Donnell gave the National League North side a 2-0 lead before Nicky Featherstone’s looping header pulled a goal back for Pools, who have now been beaten by all three of their National League North opponents in pre-season.

For the first time in pre-season, almost every Pools player played the full 90-minutes with just one substitution made.

Scroll down and click through the pages to see our Pools player ratings from the match…

1. Shaun MacDonald (trailist) - 5 Beaten by two good finishes but had little else to do. Made one decent save early in the second half to deny Robbie Dale.

2. David Ferguson - 5 Not his usual energetic self getting forward. A quiet game by his standards and barely put a meaningful open-play cross in all game.

3. Trialist #6 - 6 Played on the left side of the back three and looked tidy on the ball as Pools looked to play it out from the back.

4. Gary Liddle - 5 Struggled to keep Pools' back line organised from the middle and couldn't get close to stopping Blyth's second goal on the break.