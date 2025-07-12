Here's how the Pools players - including a whole host of trialists - rated. What do you make of our marks?
1. Adam Richardson (trialist): 5
Didn't inspire confidence on a mixed afternoon. The 21-year-old Sunderland goalkeeper looked nervous in the first half and endured a couple of difficult moments, almost getting caught out following a mix up with Reiss McNally before a poor throw nearly cost his side. Improved in the second half and made a couple of decent saves, including one from Matty Tymon when he did well to get down low to his right. Reacted quickly to beat teenage substitute Tommy Dowson to a loose ball after Tom Parkes was caught out and came to claim a handful of crosses. Perhaps deserves further consideration, but would be concerning if Pools were considering him as a potential first choice based on that showing. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Louis Stephenson: 6
Was full of his trademark enthusiasm and endeavour and provided a decent attacking outlet despite lining up as part of a back three thanks to some determined forward runs. Photo: Adam Cook/The Corner Photography
3. Reiss McNally: 7
One difficult moment when he was involved in a mix-up with Adam Richardson but looked generally calm and composed other than that. Looks to have decent pace and put it to good use to thwart a threatening counter-attack. Photo: Adam Cook/The Corner Photography
4. Jevon Mills (trialist): 5
Was probably the pick of the trialists on Tuesday night but really struggled in North Yorkshire. Didn't start the game well and seemed flustered as a result, failing to assert his authority on the Whitby front line in the same way as Reiss McNally. Never quite managed to get up to the pace of the game. Photo: Adam Cook/The Corner Photography
