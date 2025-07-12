Here's what our Hartlepool United writer made of the Pools players in Saturday's 2-0 win over Whitby Town. What do you make of his marks?placeholder image
Here's what our Hartlepool United writer made of the Pools players in Saturday's 2-0 win over Whitby Town. What do you make of his marks?

Hartlepool United player ratings from pre-season win over Whitby Town - gallery

By Robbie Stelling
Published 13th Jul 2025, 00:01 BST
Hartlepool United made it back-to-back wins at the beginning of their pre-season campaign after beating Northern Premier League Premier Division side Whitby Town on Saturday.

Here's how the Pools players - including a whole host of trialists - rated. What do you make of our marks?

Didn't inspire confidence on a mixed afternoon. The 21-year-old Sunderland goalkeeper looked nervous in the first half and endured a couple of difficult moments, almost getting caught out following a mix up with Reiss McNally before a poor throw nearly cost his side. Improved in the second half and made a couple of decent saves, including one from Matty Tymon when he did well to get down low to his right. Reacted quickly to beat teenage substitute Tommy Dowson to a loose ball after Tom Parkes was caught out and came to claim a handful of crosses. Perhaps deserves further consideration, but would be concerning if Pools were considering him as a potential first choice based on that showing.

1. Adam Richardson (trialist): 5

Didn't inspire confidence on a mixed afternoon. The 21-year-old Sunderland goalkeeper looked nervous in the first half and endured a couple of difficult moments, almost getting caught out following a mix up with Reiss McNally before a poor throw nearly cost his side. Improved in the second half and made a couple of decent saves, including one from Matty Tymon when he did well to get down low to his right. Reacted quickly to beat teenage substitute Tommy Dowson to a loose ball after Tom Parkes was caught out and came to claim a handful of crosses. Perhaps deserves further consideration, but would be concerning if Pools were considering him as a potential first choice based on that showing.

Was full of his trademark enthusiasm and endeavour and provided a decent attacking outlet despite lining up as part of a back three thanks to some determined forward runs.

2. Louis Stephenson: 6

Was full of his trademark enthusiasm and endeavour and provided a decent attacking outlet despite lining up as part of a back three thanks to some determined forward runs.

One difficult moment when he was involved in a mix-up with Adam Richardson but looked generally calm and composed other than that. Looks to have decent pace and put it to good use to thwart a threatening counter-attack.

3. Reiss McNally: 7

One difficult moment when he was involved in a mix-up with Adam Richardson but looked generally calm and composed other than that. Looks to have decent pace and put it to good use to thwart a threatening counter-attack.

Was probably the pick of the trialists on Tuesday night but really struggled in North Yorkshire. Didn't start the game well and seemed flustered as a result, failing to assert his authority on the Whitby front line in the same way as Reiss McNally. Never quite managed to get up to the pace of the game.

4. Jevon Mills (trialist): 5

Was probably the pick of the trialists on Tuesday night but really struggled in North Yorkshire. Didn't start the game well and seemed flustered as a result, failing to assert his authority on the Whitby front line in the same way as Reiss McNally. Never quite managed to get up to the pace of the game.

