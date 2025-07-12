1 . Adam Richardson (trialist): 5

Didn't inspire confidence on a mixed afternoon. The 21-year-old Sunderland goalkeeper looked nervous in the first half and endured a couple of difficult moments, almost getting caught out following a mix up with Reiss McNally before a poor throw nearly cost his side. Improved in the second half and made a couple of decent saves, including one from Matty Tymon when he did well to get down low to his right. Reacted quickly to beat teenage substitute Tommy Dowson to a loose ball after Tom Parkes was caught out and came to claim a handful of crosses. Perhaps deserves further consideration, but would be concerning if Pools were considering him as a potential first choice based on that showing. Photo: Frank Reid