Here's how our Hartlepool United writer rated the Pools players as they made a winning start to life under head coach Anthony Limbrick on Saturday. Do you agree with his marks?
1. Adam Smith: 7
Made one big save to deny Lewis Simper after 11 minutes. Jack Hunter's strong challenge rebounded into the attacking-midfielder's path and as the ball spun up off the turf Smith took decisive action, making himself big and blocking Simper's effort. Looked for one second like he was going to hesitate as the ball took an awkward bounce but the experienced goalkeeper was out quickly and made a strong stop. Other than that, a couple of regulation saves and did well to hold Siju Odelusi's low strike in the second half. Didn't have too much to do and was powerless to keep out Will Davies' opener from close range but commanded his area well. Had to deal with one difficult back-pass from Hunter and while he didn't look totally comfortable, he did just about enough. Generally kicked well and can be pleased with his afternoon's work. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Dan Dodds: 7
Looked well-suited to the wing-back role. Was caught out defensively once or twice, particularly in the opening exchanges, and lost the ball in a dangerous position in the second half. Might have done better with a chance at the back post following Reyes Cleary's threatening cross, although he deserves credit for a determined run to meet the ball into the box. Got forward well all afternoon and his pace was a real asset defensively. One superb bit of defending at the back post with Lewis Simper waiting to pounce. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Jack Hunter: 7
Appears so comfortable at centre-half. Impressed in the role against Southend and was part of a back three at Gateshead as the Heed cruised to the National League North title. Defended well, was rarely found wanting physically and won his fair share of aerial duels. Saw more of the ball than he has in midfield of late and used it well. The deeper role enables him to carry the ball out from the back and it suits him. Never easy playing out of position but his assured performance means Pools might well consider using him in defence in future. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Luke Waterfall: 9
A captain's performance. Especially in the absence of the influential Tom Parkes, who has been his side's best defender this season, Pools needed the skipper to step up. He looked so good in the middle of a defensive trio and the shape means he is less likely to be dragged into the channels where his lack of pace can be exposed. Organised the defence well and Pools caught Lewis Simper and Dillon Da Silva offside on a number of occasions, no mean feat bearing in mind the visitors were deploying a new shape with both Jack Hunter and David Ferguson lining up out of position. Made a mess of a decent chance towards the end of the first half but defended superbly and dominated in the air. Never panicked and made one very important tackle on the prolific Will Davies in the second period after Dan Dodds had lost possession in a dangerous position. Photo: Frank Reid