Our Hartlepool United writer has dished out his player ratings from Saturday's disappointing draw with 10-man Woking. What do you make of his marks?
1. Adam Smith: 5
Hardly had a save to make but there are question marks over whether or not he could have come to claim the ball before David Ferguson turned it into his own net for the opening goal. Has been outstanding in recent weeks and tends to command his area well but might have helped his defender out by collecting Harry Beautyman's floated cross. Even so, can't have expected Ferguson to get his feet in such a muddle and was powerless to keep it out. Other than that and one slightly hair-raising piece of skill that put his side under pressure late on, he was largely a spectator as Pools dominated the ball against the 10 men of Woking. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Dan Dodds: 6
Found himself in so many promising positions thanks to his pace and willingness to get forward but failed to make the most of a number of the opportunities. Looks like he is lacking a bit of confidence and was too tentative in the final third, taking a touch rather than putting the ball straight into the box. Deserves huge credit for his running power and determination to maraud forward, but needs to do more when he gets there. Has so many of the attributes to do well at this level and higher, just needs to start believing in himself again. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Luke Waterfall: 6
He marshalled the impressive Inih Effiong well and managed to keep him with his back to goal for the most part, although the towering striker gave as good as he got and provided Woking with an important outlet. Didn't have too much defending to do but produced one or two telling interceptions and timely interventions. In possession, took too long on the ball. With Pools looking to make the most of their man advantage and secure three points, the skipper was too content to take three or four touches before passing. Would have liked to see him be more purposeful in possession and look to play forward more often. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Tom Parkes: 6
Like Waterfall, coped with Inih Effiong's considerable threat about as well as could be expected. Looked confident and carried the ball out from the back on one occasion. However, was a bit ponderous in possession. Has shown he is more than capable with the ball at his feet but didn't do enough to try and inject some impetus and energy into the Pools performance. Had loads of time on the ball as the 10 men of Woking sat in, but failed to make the most of it. Photo: Frank Reid
