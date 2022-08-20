Hartlepool United player ratings in Bradford City defeat as former Sunderland defender gets first home goal of the season
Hartlepool United were beaten by Bradford City at the Suit Direct Stadium.
Crystal Palace loan midfielder Scott Banks scored the opening goal of the game to give the Bantams the lead inside six minutes before David Ferguson grabbed Pools’ first goal at the Suit Direct Stadium this season.
Ferguson headed in Jake Hastie’s cross from the right to give Pools a foothold in the game.
But they were unable to kick on from there as Bradford regained control of the game 20 minutes into the second half when Andy Cook dispatched well from a low cross on the left.
And Cook sealed the points for Bradford in front of the away end in stoppage time when he cut inside onto his left foot to find the top corner.
The result leaves Pools without a win in their opening five League Two games this season.
And here is how Pools were rated in their defeat.