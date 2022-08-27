The League Two leaders eased to a 4-2 win at the Breyer Group Stadium with Pools enduring a tough afternoon defensively having scored twice themselves.

Euan Murray was punished in the opening minutes with George Moncur converting from the penalty spot as a result before Wes McDonald’s fine goal got Pools back into the game.

But Pools were undone again by a simple ball down the line as the impressive Charlie Kelman restored the O’s’ lead.

Paul Smyth added a third just after the restart before Pools were handed a lifeline from Josh Umerah’s penalty.

But it wasn’t enough for Pools to stage a comeback as the home side regained their two goal lead soon after through Ruel Sotiriou’s thumping finish.

And here is how Pools were rated on another difficult afternoon at the Breyer Group Stadium.

1. Ben Killip - 5 Will have wanted to do better with Leyton Orient’s second. Mix-up with Lacey almost cost a goal. Some decent saves. Unfortunate with the third. (Credit: Tom West | MI News) Photo: Tom West Photo Sales

2. Jamie Sterry - 5 Did OK with Smyth in the first half. Best of the Pools defenders on the day. (Credit: Tom West | MI News) Photo: Tom West Photo Sales

3. Alex Lacey - 3 Really difficult afternoon. Fortunate not to give away a penalty and receive further punishment for a foul on Smyth in the first half. Could not get to grip with O’s attack. (Credit: Tom West | MI News) Photo: Tom West Photo Sales

4. Euan Murray -2 Like Lacey it was a really poor afternoon as he struggled to cope with the O's attack. Was targeted early with the direct ball on return from injury. Gave away the penalty - albeit it may have been outside the area. Booked. Afternoon to forget. (Credit: Tom West | MI News) Photo: Tom West Photo Sales