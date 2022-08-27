Hartlepool United player ratings in Leyton Orient defeat - 'afternoon to forget'
Hartlepool United’s difficult start to the season continued as they were beaten by Leyton Orient.
The League Two leaders eased to a 4-2 win at the Breyer Group Stadium with Pools enduring a tough afternoon defensively having scored twice themselves.
Euan Murray was punished in the opening minutes with George Moncur converting from the penalty spot as a result before Wes McDonald’s fine goal got Pools back into the game.
But Pools were undone again by a simple ball down the line as the impressive Charlie Kelman restored the O’s’ lead.
Paul Smyth added a third just after the restart before Pools were handed a lifeline from Josh Umerah’s penalty.
But it wasn’t enough for Pools to stage a comeback as the home side regained their two goal lead soon after through Ruel Sotiriou’s thumping finish.
And here is how Pools were rated on another difficult afternoon at the Breyer Group Stadium.