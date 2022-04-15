Hartlepool United player ratings in Port Vale defeat as Rotherham United defender and Huddersfield Town goalkeeper make first home starts and former Carlisle United, Walsall and Bradford City defender shines
Hartlepool United slipped to a narrow defeat against Port Vale at the Suit Direct Stadium.
By Joe Ramage
Friday, 15th April 2022, 7:04 pm
Hartlepool United were beaten at home by Port Vale on Good Friday. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)
Pools were the better of the two teams for the opening 45 minutes before the visitors upped things after the break and took the lead midway through the second half.
Jake Taylor’s excellent cross found Connor Hall at the back post who powered a header beyond Huddersfield Town loanee Nicholas Bilokapic with Pools unable to respond in the closing stages.
And here is how Pools were rated in their Good Friday defeat.
Calm and composed first half and made a big save early in the second. Few shaky moments with distribution but a solid home debut from the teenager all told. Picture by FRANK REID
Did ok. Was a decent threat in the first half. Exposed once or twice in the second half as Port Vale doubled up before being forced off with injury. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)
Key block in the first half to deny Wilson. Booked in the second. (Credit: Mark Fletcher)
One sloppy pass in the first half not enough to take away from what was an excellent display. Headed and blocked anything that came his way. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)
Really bright first 45 minutes but struggled a little as the visitors up things in the second. Good full-debut nevertheless. MI News & Sport Ltd
Good threat going forward in the first half and kept things pretty tight defensively on his side after the break. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)
Started well before a number of loose passes plagued his game a little. Looked fitter which will be a boost for Graeme Lee. Picture by FRANK REID
Positive display from the midfielder with plenty of third man runs. Tired a little in the second half. Replaced by White. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)
Unlucky with ambitious volley in the first half but got away with a stray back pass in the second needing his goalkeeper to come to the rescue. Picture by FRANK REID
Never really got in the positions to threaten the goal but was a solid all round display. Showed good strength throughout in his hold up. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)
Perhaps his best display since arriving in January. Worked his socks off typified by 70 yard track back run to defend in the first half. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)
Final 15 minutes for Shelton not enough to really impact things. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)
Pleasing to see him back on the pitch and gave one moment of excitement with blocked effort. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)
Late sub in place of the injured Sterry. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)