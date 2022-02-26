Pools were off the pace in the first half and found themselves 2-0 down at the break after George Miller and Conor Wilkinson’s goals.

Graeme Lee’s side looked to spark a reaction in the second half and grabbed a lifeline through Omar Bogle.

But the Saddlers sealed the points four minutes later after Gary Liddle’s short pass allowed Miller the chance to grab his second.

And this is how Pools were rated at the Banks’s Stadium

1. Ben Killip - 6 Few scary moments with short passes to and from his defence. Mix-up with Liddle for the third. (Credit: Federico Maranesi | MI News) Photo: Federico Maranesi Photo Sales

2. Jamie Sterry - 6 Ok on return from injury. Was the one who started threatening for Pools with strike from range. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3. Gary Liddle - 5 Short backpass led to Walsall’s third which killed the game.(Credit: Federico Maranesi | MI News) Photo: Federico Maranesi Photo Sales

4. Timi Odusina -5 Missed challenge allowed Miller in for opening goal. Difficult afternoon. (Credit: Federico Maranesi | MI News) Photo: Federico Maranesi Photo Sales