Hartlepool United player ratings: One 8 and three 5s among starting XI as Pools lose 1-0 at Forest Green

By Mail Reporter
Published 28th Sep 2024, 18:10 BST
Updated 28th Sep 2024, 18:37 BST
Hartlepool United suffered their fourth consecutive defeat without scoring as they conceded a second-half strike to lose 1-0 at Forest Green.

Here’s how manager Darren Sarll’s players fared during the National League encounter in Gloucestershire. Late subs Roshaun Mathurin, Nicky Featherstone and Anthony Mancini were not on long enough to earn a mark.

Commanded box well in the first-half keeping out many chances, made a fantastic save at the end of the game.

1. Brad Young: 8

Commanded box well in the first-half keeping out many chances, made a fantastic save at the end of the game.

Struggled to contain Knowles in the first-half, was relatively quiet in the second.

2. Dan Dodds: 5

Struggled to contain Knowles in the first-half, was relatively quiet in the second.

Booked for time-wasting, defended well in the first-half, not too much to do in the second.

3. Tom Parkes: 6

Booked for time-wasting, defended well in the first-half, not too much to do in the second.

Kept Doidge quiet in the first-half with the help of Parkes, not a bad performance from the defender overall.

4. Luke Waterfall: 6

Kept Doidge quiet in the first-half with the help of Parkes, not a bad performance from the defender overall.

