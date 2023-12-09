Hartlepool United player ratings photo gallery: 'Clinical' and 'terrific' 8s the standout for Pools in FA Trophy success
John Askey’s side avoided a potential scare after falling behind to Josh Quarless’ third minute free kick before a second half fightback saw Pools take charge and run away with things against the Northern Premier League West side.
Emmanuel Dieseruvwe levelled the scores inside seven minutes of the restart before Quarless was shown a red card which handed the initiative to Pools.
And they wasted little time in making that count as Nicky Featherstone looped a fine header over goalkeeper Jack Atkinson to give Askey’s side the lead before Dieseruvwe doubled his tally with a smart finish 15 minutes from time.
But there was still time for Hartlepool to add a bit of distance to the scoreline as Callum Cooke scored a clinical fourth in stoppage time before academy star Louis Stephenson enjoyed a memorable moment when adding a fifth in the final embers of the game.
The home side were reduced to nine men as captain Danny Mitchley was dismissed as Pools moved into the fourth round of the FA Trophy.
And here is how Askey’s side rated on Merseyside.