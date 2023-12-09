Hartlepool United booked their spot in the fourth round of the FA Trophy with a comprehensive victory over City of Liverpool.

John Askey’s side avoided a potential scare after falling behind to Josh Quarless’ third minute free kick before a second half fightback saw Pools take charge and run away with things against the Northern Premier League West side.

Emmanuel Dieseruvwe levelled the scores inside seven minutes of the restart before Quarless was shown a red card which handed the initiative to Pools.

And they wasted little time in making that count as Nicky Featherstone looped a fine header over goalkeeper Jack Atkinson to give Askey’s side the lead before Dieseruvwe doubled his tally with a smart finish 15 minutes from time.

But there was still time for Hartlepool to add a bit of distance to the scoreline as Callum Cooke scored a clinical fourth in stoppage time before academy star Louis Stephenson enjoyed a memorable moment when adding a fifth in the final embers of the game.

The home side were reduced to nine men as captain Danny Mitchley was dismissed as Pools moved into the fourth round of the FA Trophy.

And here is how Askey’s side rated on Merseyside.

Joel Dixon - 6 Beaten by a decent free kick from Quarless albeit there may have been some question marks over his wall. Dealt with everything else which came his way reasonably well which wasn't always easy in the second half given the conditions.

Ciaran Brennan - 6 Solid enough debut. Never really looked troubled and contributed to Hartlepool's opener when winning back possession. Got forward quite well in the second half.

Emmanuel Onariase - 6 Let Mitchley by a little too easily ahead of the free kick which led to the opener but was otherwise steady enough. Dealt with a couple of teasing direct balls forward in the second half.

Joe Mattock - 6 Much like his team-mates in defence he was steady enough and dealt with Quarless and Mitchley fairly comfortably. Made a couple of decent blocks in the second half.