Hartlepool United suffered opening day frustration as they were beaten 3-2 by Barnet.
John Askey’s side headed to the Hive hoping to make a positive start on their return to the National League but would find themselves three down midway through the second half.
Adebola Oluwo, Nicke Kabamba and Danny Collinge all converted for the Bees as Dean Brennan's side eased into a comfortable lead in North London.
Askey’s side did make a fist of things with two goals in the closing stages with substitute Jake Hastie and striker Josh Umerah making the scoreline a little more respectable.
Hastie converted well in the area before winning a penalty – a spot kick he would take himself and miss only for Umerah to turn in the rebound.
But despite a late fightback, Pools were unable to find an equaliser meaning it was an opening day to forget on their return to the National League.
1. Joel Dixon - 5
A little shaky at times when dealing with balls into the box having been left too exposed by his defenders. Got something on all three of Barnet’s goals - was left particularly aggrieved with the decision to award the second. Excellent save in the first half to deny Kabamba but, ultimately, conceded three on debut which will frustrate him. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid
2. Charlie Seaman - 6
Started okay and got forward quite well. Had Hartlepool’s first real attempt at goal in the first half. Covered quite well behind Dodds when needed. Taken off just before the hour as Askey tweaked his system. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid
3. Dan Dodds - 5
Another who started okay and saw plenty of the ball. Can see how he is encouraged to step forward in possession. Became a little bit lost in the second half, however, and struggled to deal with the physicality of Kabamba. Little bit of a lack of communication with Mancini in the first half when trying to clear a Barnet attack. Loose in possession when Pools were chasing. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid
4. Emmanuel Onariase - 6
Might have conceded three on debut but was probably the best of a troubled Hartlepool defence. Gave Kabamba as good as he had in the first half and was the one who was trying to get on the end of things defensively. Went close with a header early in the second half before finding himself on the backfoot for much of the second half. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid