Hartlepool United are now three points from safety are suffering back-to-back away defeats.
John Askey’s side followed up their 2-0 defeat at Newport County with another by the same scoreline against Salford City as they remain in deep relegation trouble.
Matt Smith opened the scoring when heading in from Liam Shephard's teasing cross before the impressive Louie Barry doubled the lead before half-time with a fine finish.
Hartlepool were sluggish throughout the contest at the Peninsula Stadium and now find themselves three points from safety.
1. Jakub Stolarczyk - 6
Made a decent stop from Hendry at his near post and then a really good one when Mallan tried to catch him out in the second half. Kept the score down in the end. Distribution was a little wayward at times.
2. Jamie Sterry - 6
Got forward okay in the first half including one headed attempt. The best of the Hartlepool defence emphasised by Salford often preferring the opposite flank to attack down where he had to cover over on occasion.
3. Dan Dodds - 4
Beaten by Smith for the opening goal and allowed Barry to cut inside for the second. Was a little loose in possession at times. Rarely able to get forward as he likes. One frustrating effort high and wide.
4. Taylor Foran - 4
A nervous performance. Didn't help himself with a short pass to Pruti early on which almost cost his team. Made one key interception ahead of Smith in the first half but was a little erratic in the second typified by a sliced clearance into touch. Subbed.