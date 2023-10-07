Hartlepool United found the winning formula again with a comfortable 3-1 success over Eastleigh.

Emmanuel Dieseruvwe scored twice in the second half to add to Tom Crawford’s fine opener to move John Askey’s side back into the top seven in the National League and end a three game losing streak.

Pools returned to home soil in desperate need of a win according to Askey and they did just that with a polished display despite suffering a setback when Chris Maguire fired in a wonderful equaliser.

But Pools controlled the majority of the game and were well worth their two-goal advantage after Dieseruvwe ended his seven-game run without a goal when firing twice in the second half.

And here is how Pools were rated as they got back to winning ways.

Pete Jameson - 7 Could do nothing about Maguire's equaliser which was a wonderful strike. Was there when called upon thereafter including two decent saves late on to maintain Hartlepool's cushion in the game.

Luke Hendrie - 9 A superb display in the wing-back role. Two assists and played a part in the third as well. Aided Hartlepool's attacks all afternoon on the right and did his work defensively.

Alex Lacey - 7 Got shown a clean pair of heels late on by Barlow but was otherwise strong again in defence. Much like at Boreham Wood, despite the result, Pools have seemed better with him in the defence this season.