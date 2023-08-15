Hartlepool United earned their second win of the season on a comfortable night at the Suit Direct Stadium against Maidenhead United.

John Askey’s men cruised to a 3-1 success over the Magpies, to follow up their weekend win over Gateshead, and could have added more to their tally having seen three goals ruled out on the night.

Anthony Mancini and Charlie Seaman grabbed their first goals for the club either side of the hour mark before captain David Ferguson added a third late in the game.

Casey Petit took a little bit of the shine off things when snatching a late consolation for Maidenhead to take away Hartlepool’s chances of a first clean sheet under Askey but, overall, it was a positive night’s work from the men in blue and white with several good performances.

And here is how Pools were rated as they secured back-to-back wins at the Suit Direct Stadium:

1 . Joel Dixon - 6 Flapped a little at an early corner before making a decent save to deny Smith from range. Largely untroubled in the second half. Keen to start Pools off from the back. Will be frustrated to see his clean sheet go so late in the game but will take more nights as comfortable as that. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

2 . Charlie Seaman - 8 Still early into his Hartlepool career but looks a really strong addition. Followed up Saturday’s performance with another fine display and a stunning goal. Almost grabbed a second soon after bringing a great save from the goalkeeper. Looks a threat going forward and handled his defensive duties comfortably. Fine display. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3 . Dan Dodds - 7 Another impressive display. Brilliant cross for Wreh who should have scored before playing a big hand in the third. Had the confidence to bring the ball out or look for a decisive pass into midfield all night. Another really strong night’s work. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales