Anthony Mancini starred in Hartlepool United's win over Maidenhead United at the Suit Direct Stadium. Picture by FRANK REID
Hartlepool United player ratings photo gallery: Eight's and 'brilliant' nine among scores as Pools impress in Maidenhead United win

Hartlepool United earned their second win of the season on a comfortable night at the Suit Direct Stadium against Maidenhead United.
By Joe Ramage
Published 15th Aug 2023, 23:04 BST
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 23:09 BST

John Askey’s men cruised to a 3-1 success over the Magpies, to follow up their weekend win over Gateshead, and could have added more to their tally having seen three goals ruled out on the night.

Anthony Mancini and Charlie Seaman grabbed their first goals for the club either side of the hour mark before captain David Ferguson added a third late in the game.

Casey Petit took a little bit of the shine off things when snatching a late consolation for Maidenhead to take away Hartlepool’s chances of a first clean sheet under Askey but, overall, it was a positive night’s work from the men in blue and white with several good performances.

And here is how Pools were rated as they secured back-to-back wins at the Suit Direct Stadium:

Flapped a little at an early corner before making a decent save to deny Smith from range. Largely untroubled in the second half. Keen to start Pools off from the back. Will be frustrated to see his clean sheet go so late in the game but will take more nights as comfortable as that.

1. Joel Dixon - 6

1. Joel Dixon - 6

Still early into his Hartlepool career but looks a really strong addition. Followed up Saturday's performance with another fine display and a stunning goal. Almost grabbed a second soon after bringing a great save from the goalkeeper. Looks a threat going forward and handled his defensive duties comfortably. Fine display.

2. Charlie Seaman - 8

2. Charlie Seaman - 8

Another impressive display. Brilliant cross for Wreh who should have scored before playing a big hand in the third. Had the confidence to bring the ball out or look for a decisive pass into midfield all night. Another really strong night's work.

3. Dan Dodds - 7

3. Dan Dodds - 7

Never let an early booking trouble him at any point of the evening. Marshalled the Maidenhead attack well. Another confident performance. Has looked assured with Lacey next to him over the two home games.

4. Emmanuel Onariase - 7

4. Emmanuel Onariase - 7

