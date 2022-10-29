Hartlepool United player ratings photo gallery: Ex-Luton Town and Gillingham defender stars to spark Pools comeback over Grimsby Town
Hartlepool United staged a dramatic comeback to claim their second win of the season against Grimsby Town at the Suit Direct Stadium.
Pools had it all to do when former Hartlepool midfielder Gavan Holohan put the Mariners in front with a stunning goal inside 10 minutes. It led to a subdued Suit Direct Stadium with Keith Curle’s side looking at a fifth straight defeat in the league.
But the home side would stage a remarkable fightback in the final quarter of the game with Alex Lacey and Josh Umerah scoring within four minutes of one another to turn the game on its head.
Lacey got on the end of David Ferguson’s cross from the right to power a header beyond Max Crocombe in the visitors goal before Ferguson again swept in a delightful cross from the left which Umerah glanced towards goal along with Grimsby defender Niall Maher.
And here is how Pools were rated as they climbed off the bottom of the table.