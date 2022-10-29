Pools had it all to do when former Hartlepool midfielder Gavan Holohan put the Mariners in front with a stunning goal inside 10 minutes. It led to a subdued Suit Direct Stadium with Keith Curle’s side looking at a fifth straight defeat in the league.

But the home side would stage a remarkable fightback in the final quarter of the game with Alex Lacey and Josh Umerah scoring within four minutes of one another to turn the game on its head.

Lacey got on the end of David Ferguson’s cross from the right to power a header beyond Max Crocombe in the visitors goal before Ferguson again swept in a delightful cross from the left which Umerah glanced towards goal along with Grimsby defender Niall Maher.

And here is how Pools were rated as they climbed off the bottom of the table.

1. Ben Killip - 7 Stood and watched like the rest of us for Holohan's stunning opener. No keeper could have saved it. Made a brilliant stop to deny Maher on the hour which kept it at 0-1.

2. Reghan Tumilty - 6 A tireless shift down the right, particularly in the second half. Picked out a couple of good crosses for Cooke. Booked.

3. Euan Murray - 7 Pretty solid afternoon bar losing out to Pepple in the second half. Most of the threat against Pools came from the flanks as he dealt with the majority of which came his way. Something to build on.

4. Alex Lacey - 8 Similar to Murray in that most in front of them was dealt with pretty well. Big goal which allowed Pools to go on and get the winner. Hopefully a big confidence booster.