Hartlepool United staged an impressive fightback against Southend United as they twice came from behind to edge a five-goal thriller at Roots Hall.

A sluggish start saw John Askey’s side fall behind inside five minutes when Jack Bridge was on hand to convert from close range following Harry Cardwell's header back across goal.

Pools began to settle, however, and eased themselves into the game before Tom Crawford levelled the scores with a fine finish from the edge of the area.

Askey’s side had one or two chances to take the lead before the break but it would be the Shrimpers who hit the front once more when Gus Scott-Morriss headed in from Callum Powell’s cross early in the second half.

Askey was forced into a change in the midst of falling behind for a second time when Emmanuel Dieseruvwe was taken off but his replacement Joe Grey made an instant impact when netting Pools’ second equaliser of the day.

And Hartlepool went on to claim all three points when Charlie Seaman scored his second goal in as many games to claim a third straight win.

And this is how Pools were rated in their Roots Hall success:

Joel Dixon - 6 Escaped with a lack of communication with Onariase in the opening minute and was caught a little in no man's land for the opening goal but looked much more comfortable collecting from crosses with some important gathers late in the game. Some good distribution as well particularly with a first-time ball out to Ferguson in the first half.

Charlie Seaman - 8 Was reasonably quiet in the first 20 minutes or so before getting involved. His cross, eventually, played out for Crawford's goal. Showed how much of a threat he can be in the second half. Brilliant energy throughout the game. Another first class finish to grab the winner. Looks a really good addition.

Dan Dodds - 6 Was left a little flat-footed up against Cardwell for the opening goal but didn't let it knock his confidence. Really grew into things in the second half and showed his growing ability. Unlucky when curling just over the bar.

Emmanuel Onariase - 6 Very shaky in the early exchanges and gave Southend an incentive to press him. Steadied as the game went on and did pretty well in the second half.