Hartlepool United rescued a late point from Leyton Orient at the Suit Direct Stadium.

John Askey’s side produced yet another encouraging display only to have to settle for a fifth straight draw.

The League Two leaders took the lead early in the second half when the impressive Paul Smyth fired into the far corner from the edge of the area.

But after a challenging start to the second half, Hartlepool took the game to the table-toppers and got the minimum they deserved when Connor Jennings found the bottom corner from Josh Umerah’s cross.

Pools might have won the game in the final 10 minutes as they pressed on following Jennings’ equaliser only to be denied by the woodwork twice.

Wes McDonald skipped inside on the left before his low effort hit the foot of the post only for ex-Leyton Orient man Dan Kemp to then rattle the bar moments later.

And here is how Pools fared in their latest draw:

1 . Jakub Stolarczyk - 6 Was largely untroubled in terms of efforts at goal to deal with - one of the few Orient had on target beating him. Was maybe a little unsighted for what was a good strike from Smyth.

2 . Jamie Sterry - 7 Picked out Kemp well for what looked like it would be the winner for Hartlepool only for the woodwork to deny them. Kept Sotiriou quiet throughout the game. Solid again.

3 . Dan Dodds - 7 Brilliant recovery run when losing possession to Sotiriou to usher out. Good block to deny Moncur at the front post. Was involved a lot and helped Pools get on the front foot later in the second half.

4 . Euan Murray - 7 Continued his solid run back in the side in defence looking pretty comfortable up against Drinan. Taken off with what looked a potentially bad injury.