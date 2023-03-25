Hartlepool United player ratings photo gallery: 'Fine display' 'Golden chance' - encouraging scores again for Pools in Leyton Orient draw
Hartlepool United rescued a late point from Leyton Orient at the Suit Direct Stadium.
John Askey’s side produced yet another encouraging display only to have to settle for a fifth straight draw.
The League Two leaders took the lead early in the second half when the impressive Paul Smyth fired into the far corner from the edge of the area.
But after a challenging start to the second half, Hartlepool took the game to the table-toppers and got the minimum they deserved when Connor Jennings found the bottom corner from Josh Umerah’s cross.
Pools might have won the game in the final 10 minutes as they pressed on following Jennings’ equaliser only to be denied by the woodwork twice.
Wes McDonald skipped inside on the left before his low effort hit the foot of the post only for ex-Leyton Orient man Dan Kemp to then rattle the bar moments later.
And here is how Pools fared in their latest draw: