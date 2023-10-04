Hartlepool United were left to lick their wounds after falling to a narrow 1-0 defeat against Boreham Wood.
Despite John Askey’s side shading things at Meadow Park they return to the North East empty-handed after Lee Ndlovu’s strike 12 minutes from time.
Hartlepool boss Askey was left frustrated by the decision to allow Ndlovu’s goal for what he deemed a foul on loan defender Zak Johnson before Ndlovu was able to advance into the area and finish well.
But their protests fell on deaf ears as the home side edged a close contest.
Pools had chances – Wood goalkeeper Nathan Ashmore in terrific form to deny a number of efforts from the visitors who also hit the bar in the closing stages.
Defeat means Hartlepool have now lost three straight games in the National League and are without a goal in all three.
And here is how Pools were rated on an unfortunate night in Hertfordshire.
1. Pete Jameson - 6
Largely untroubled over the course of the night. Decent enough in possession in terms of playing out from the back. Beaten by a good finish. Photo: FRANK REID 2022
2. Luke Hendrie - 6
Started ahead of Seaman in the right wing-back role and was an option for Pools, particularly in the first half. Teed up Crawford well. Just couldn’t get things going as much in the second half in an attacking sense before being shuffled around. Did okay. Photo: FRANK REID 2022
3. Zak Johnson - 6
Moved over to the left but for large parts of the night he was Hartlepool’s best central defender. Looked calm and composed despite being targeted for early pressure. Ndlovu got the better of him once on the stroke of half-time which was a let off but was otherwise fairly assured. Goal came up against him but certainly seemed to be hard done by. Subbed. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Emmanuel Onariase - 6
Helped hold a high line for Hartlepool in the first half and led Lacey and Johnson quite well, albeit a little careless in possession at times. Part of a defence which did fairly well on the night, despite the scoreline. Photo: FRANK REID