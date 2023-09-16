Hartlepool United’s perfect home record in the National League came to an end against Woking.
Ricky Korboa scored twice in the space of three second half minutes as John Askey’s side ran out of steam at the Suit Direct Stadium.
Pools hit the post twice in the first half through Emmanuel Dieseruvwe and David Ferguson but just lacked the kind of cutting edge we have seen from them in recent weeks in front of goal.
And here is how Pools were rated in their first home defeat:
1. Pete Jameson - 5
Reacted well when keeping out Wilkinson’s quick free kick but didn’t cover himself in glory for both of Korboa’s goals albeit the first took a significant deflection. Second came through a number of bodies but appeared to catch him out. Photo: FRANK REID
2. Charlie Seaman - 6
Helped Hartlepool get a foothold in the first half with a couple of decent bursts down the right - one testing Jaaskelainen and the other a dangerous cross. Was involved in the second half as well. Was bright enough. Photo: FRANK REID NATIONALWORLD 2022
3. Luke Hendrie - 5
Made a couple of key last-man headers in the first half up against Amond. Was left chasing Korboa for the opening goal - maybe a little unfortunate with the deflection. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid
4. Emmanuel Onariase - 5
Had one or two fitness concerns heading into the game and didn’t seem as assured as he has done in recent weeks at home. Like Hendrie he was left scrambling against Korboa for the opener and then didn’t do enough to close him down for the second. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid