Hartlepool United player ratings photo gallery: How Pools squad fared on average this season according to experts
Hartlepool United suffered a season to forget in 2022-23 after they were relegated back to the National League – but how did Pools players fare throughout the campaign?
Hartlepool used over 35 players this season across three different managers as their two-year stay back in the Football League came to an end.
But how were those players rated on average over the course of the season?
Here we look at the Who Scored average rating for all those players who featured in a League Two fixture for Hartlepool across the season.
‘Who Scored ratings are considered to be the most accurate, respected and well-known performance indicators in the world of football and are based on a unique, comprehensive statistical algorithm, calculated live during the game.
‘Every event of importance is taken into account, with a positive or negative effect on ratings weighted in relation to its area on the pitch and its outcome.’
And here is how Hartlepool stacked up during the 2022-23 season: