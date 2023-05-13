News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool United were relegated after using almost 40 players in League Two this season. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)Hartlepool United were relegated after using almost 40 players in League Two this season. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)
Hartlepool United player ratings photo gallery: How Pools squad fared on average this season according to experts

Hartlepool United suffered a season to forget in 2022-23 after they were relegated back to the National League – but how did Pools players fare throughout the campaign?

By Joe Ramage
Published 13th May 2023, 12:00 BST

Hartlepool used over 35 players this season across three different managers as their two-year stay back in the Football League came to an end.

But how were those players rated on average over the course of the season?

Here we look at the Who Scored average rating for all those players who featured in a League Two fixture for Hartlepool across the season.

‘Who Scored ratings are considered to be the most accurate, respected and well-known performance indicators in the world of football and are based on a unique, comprehensive statistical algorithm, calculated live during the game.

‘Every event of importance is taken into account, with a positive or negative effect on ratings weighted in relation to its area on the pitch and its outcome.’

And here is how Hartlepool stacked up during the 2022-23 season:

Taylor made just four league appearances for his boyhood club following a summer loan before returning to Sunderland midway through the campaign. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

1. Ellis Taylor - 5.91

Ndjoli struggled with injury at the start of the season but would make just eight league appearances in 2022-23 without a goal to his name before being loaned out to non-league side Radcliffe. (Credit: Tom West | MI News)

2. Mikael Ndjoji - 6.02

Robinson joined on a free transfer under Keith Curle but would spend just six weeks with the club before moving on. The experienced striker ended the season with non-league side Brackley. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

3. Theo Robinson - 6.02

Much was expected from Hastie when arriving from Rangers but the winger has struggled in his 18 league appearances with no goals to his name. The 24-year-old has not featured since January. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News)

4. Jake Hastie - 6.09

