Hartlepool United were unable to salvage a point after a nightmare first half saw them 3-0 down against Rochdale.

Hartlepool were picked apart by a slick Rochdale side in the opening 45 minutes as goals from Cian Hayes, Jimmy Keohane and Ryan East gave the away side an insurmountable lead despite Nicky Featherstone offering John Askey’s side hope deep into first half stoppage time.

Hayes latched onto a route one ball from goalkeeper Louie Moulden to poke by the returning Joel Dixon before Keohane met Kairo Mitchell’s flick on to double the lead.

And the away side pretty much had the game wrapped up when East went unchallenged towards the edge of the area before beating Dixon from distance.

Featherstone gave Pools something of a lifeline with the final kick of the first half with a well-taken goal to reduce the deficit.

But despite a much-improved second half display, with Emmanuel Dieseruvwe scoring his 11th goal of the season in the final five minutes, Pools had given themselves too much to do and were unable to claim an unlikely point as they dropped into the bottom half of the National League table.

And here is how Pools were rated after a third straight defeat:

1 . Joel Dixon - 3 Made it all too easy for Hayes to open the scoring inside three minutes. Beaten a little too easily for the second and third - albeit the third was a decent strike from East. Contributed to what was a pretty torrid defensive display from Hartlepool in the first half on his return to the side.

2 . Luke Hendrie - 4 Let Keohane run free much too easily for Rochdale to double their lead. Struggled up against Uchegbulam in the first half and didn't provide much cover for Johnson. Did improve after the break as part of a four and made one or two decent recovery runs and added another assist to his name with a very good cross for Dieseruvwe. Went off injured.

3 . Zak Johnson - 3 Very difficult afternoon for the young defender. Was part of an entirely new three in central defence and there was a lack of communication throughout. Was beaten by Mitchell to assist the second and was nervy in one or two clearances. Both he and Mattock stood off too often, including when Hayes was allowed to dribble into the box late on. A learning curve.

4 . Matt Dolan - 4 Was one of very few who actually showed for the ball in the first half. Was shuffled around in position which wasn't ideal and allowed him to be dragged around a little by Rochdale in what was an impressive first half by them. Maybe a little unfortunate to be subbed off ahead of others at the break.