Hartlepool United left things late again as they claimed a first win under John Askey.

Pools found themselves behind inside five minutes when Rushian Hepburn-Murphy drilled in a fine goal from distance to open the scoring.

The Robins looked the side likely to add to the scoreboard with Pools out of sorts in comparison to what we have seen under Askey so far since his arrival at the Suit Direct Stadium.

But Hartlepool were able to hang in the game which would ultimately provide them with the platform to secure all three points.

Connor Jennings swept home his third goal in four games at the Suit Direct Stadium to level things two minutes from time.

The referee confirmed eight minutes of stoppage time which gave Pools incentive to seek a winner which they would find through Oliver Finney when he found the bottom corner in the 94th minute to spark wild celebrations.

And here is how Pools were rated:

Jakub Stolarczyk - 7 Was well beaten for Hepburn-Murphy's goal with what was an excellent strike. Was then a little bit shaky at times in the first half when staying on his line and opting to punch. Improved after the break and made a superb save to keep out Brewitt which proved vital.

Jamie Sterry - 7 Dropping back in as a full-back as opposed to remaining further forward helped Pools stem the Swindon tide in the first half. Brilliant recovery to bail out Ferguson for what looked a certain second from Hepburn-Murphy in the second half. Brought a good save from Brynn. Booked.

Dan Dodd - 6 Struggled to contain Swindon's front three in the first half. Got away with one a little in the second when trying to bring the ball out. Helped create a number of overloads late in the game as Pools pressed. Great work ethic.

Euan Murray - 6 Passed fit after limited training. Allowed Hepburn-Murphy to turn him a little too easily for the goal but it was still an excellent strike. Decent battle with Austin. Subbed.