Hartlepool United fell to a defining defeat at home to Crawley Town with relegation now all but confirmed.
In what was billed as a must win for John Askey's side, Hartlepool fell way short of what was necessary as Crawley eased to a 2-0 success at the Suit Direct Stadium to hammer what is pretty much the final nail in Hartlepool’s Football League coffin.
Dom Telford scored twice, once in the first half and again in the second, as Pools continued to look out of sorts following back-to-back defeats away from home.
Telford headed in from close range five minutes before half-time to give Crawley a deserved lead before he picked up a route one goal kick from Crawley goalkeeper Corey Addai to touch and finish shortly after the hour mark.
Pools were unable to muster up a response as they limped to a third straight 2-0 defeat and a one which will likely see them in the National League next season.
1. Jakub Stolarczyk - 5
Made a decent stop from Powell’s header but might have done a little better for Telford’s opener when rooted to his line. Could argue he could have been off his line quicker for the second, too, but the defence shouldn’t have been beaten by a route one ball from Crawley's goalkeeper. (Photo: Chris Donnelly | MI News) Photo: Chris Donnelly
2. Jamie Sterry - 5
Brought a good save from Addai early in the second half. Was thrown further forward after the break as Pools chased the game. Got into some decent areas but the final ball was not always there. Beaten a little more than usual defensively. At least got Tsaroulla going the opposite way in the second half. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News) Photo: Mark Fletcher
3. Dan Dodds - 4
Has been a challenging week for him defensively which is understandable alongside three different partners. Mix-up with Dolan in the first half led to a Crawley opening and was nervous with a couple of clearances. A little slow out to Tsaroulla for the opening goal. Showed good desire when tracking back almost the length of the field to snuff out an attack in the second half. One of a couple beaten by the goalkeeper's kick for Telford's second. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News) Photo: Mark Fletcher
4. Matt Dolan - 4
Brought in to provide experience but struggled up against Nadesan and Telford. Will be hugely disappointed with Crawley’s second in being beaten from a goal kick. Out of sorts. Subbed. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News) Photo: Mark Fletcher