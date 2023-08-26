News you can trust since 1877
Callum Cooke scored his first goal of the season for Hartlepool United in the 3-1 win over AFC Fylde. Picture by FRANK REIDCallum Cooke scored his first goal of the season for Hartlepool United in the 3-1 win over AFC Fylde. Picture by FRANK REID
Hartlepool United player ratings photo gallery: 'One of his best displays' - Two 9's as Pools hit the top with excellent display

Hartlepool United produced another excellent display on home soil to see off AFC Fylde and claim a fourth straight win to hit top spot in the National League.
By Joe Ramage
Published 26th Aug 2023, 20:21 BST
Updated 26th Aug 2023, 20:38 BST

It may be early days but John Askey’s side have made a fine start to the 2023-24 campaign and they demonstrated that further with a second successive 3-1 victory on home soil.

After a fairly even opening, Pools stepped up a gear to race into a two-goal lead thanks to Emmanuel Dieseruvwe’s header and Callum Cooke’s first goal of the season.

Askey’s side were a threat every time they came forward and might have added to their lead before being hit with a late sucker-punch on the stroke of half-time as Gold Omotayo reduced the deficit when his strike found a way through Joel Dixon.

But Pools weren’t to be denied as Dieseruvwe added his second of the game early in the second half as Askey’s men hit top stop.

And here is how Pools were rated:

Will be disappointed not to keep Omotayo’s effort out despite the power generated in the strike. Dealt with most other things reasonably well.

1. Joel Dixon - 6

Will be disappointed not to keep Omotayo’s effort out despite the power generated in the strike. Dealt with most other things reasonably well. Photo: FRANK REID NATIONALWORLD 2022

Efficient display down the right. Saw what he’s all about again with another couple of brilliant driving runs infield. Smart ball into Wreh which led to Cooke’s goal. Tireless shift.

2. Charlie Seaman - 7

Efficient display down the right. Saw what he’s all about again with another couple of brilliant driving runs infield. Smart ball into Wreh which led to Cooke’s goal. Tireless shift. Photo: FRANK REID 2022

Excellent display at both ends. Brilliant run beating three or four defenders before seeing an effort blocked. Showed great pace to cover up against Omotayo defensively and was involved throughout. Showed a good range of passing. Key role in the third. Took a knock late on but was able to carry on.

3. Dan Dodds - 8

Excellent display at both ends. Brilliant run beating three or four defenders before seeing an effort blocked. Showed great pace to cover up against Omotayo defensively and was involved throughout. Showed a good range of passing. Key role in the third. Took a knock late on but was able to carry on. Photo: FRANK REID NATIONALWORLD 2022

A loose clearance prior to Fylde’s goal but was otherwise assured and dominated defensively in the second half. Showed a calm head. Close when heading off target in the first half. Picture by FRANK REID

4. Emmanuel Onariase - 7

A loose clearance prior to Fylde’s goal but was otherwise assured and dominated defensively in the second half. Showed a calm head. Close when heading off target in the first half. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid

