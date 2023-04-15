News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool United slipped to a first defeat under John Askey at Newport County. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)Hartlepool United slipped to a first defeat under John Askey at Newport County. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)
Hartlepool United player ratings photo gallery: 'Out of sorts' 'rare off day' - Pools struggle in Newport County defeat

It was a disappointing afternoon for John Askey as he suffered his first defeat as Hartlepool United manager against Newport County.

By Joe Ramage
Published 15th Apr 2023, 18:54 BST

Pools were second best throughout as they fell to a 2-0 defeat in South Wales.

Omar Bogle opened the scoring against his former club when turning in from inside the penalty area before Mickey Demetriou added a second on half-time.

It’s a result which drops Hartlepool back into the bottom two with just four games remaining.

And here is how they fared at Rodney Parade:

Made a couple of good saves in the first half including one particularly from McNeill. Rooted for Bogle’s opener which came through a crowd of bodies and a little unfortunate with how the ball fell for Demetriou’s. (Photo: Mike Morese | MI News)

1. Jakub Stolarczyk - 6

His most challenging afternoon in a Hartlepool shirt. Right of a back four but Newport had done their homework and kept him shackled offensively whilst doubling up on him themselves. Gave possession away quite frequently at times in the first half but almost created a consolation for Pools late on. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

2. Dan Dodds - 4

Forced off with what looked a potentially serious injury midway through the first half. Had made one key block prior to that. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

3. Euan Murray - 6

Another who struggled defensively. Sloppy pass out from the back gave Bogle an opportunity in the opening minutes before Bogle got the better of him again late on where he should have added a third. (Photo: Mike Morese | MI News)

4. Edon Pruti - 4

