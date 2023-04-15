It was a disappointing afternoon for John Askey as he suffered his first defeat as Hartlepool United manager against Newport County.
Pools were second best throughout as they fell to a 2-0 defeat in South Wales.
Omar Bogle opened the scoring against his former club when turning in from inside the penalty area before Mickey Demetriou added a second on half-time.
It’s a result which drops Hartlepool back into the bottom two with just four games remaining.
And here is how they fared at Rodney Parade:
1. Jakub Stolarczyk - 6
Made a couple of good saves in the first half including one particularly from McNeill. Rooted for Bogle’s opener which came through a crowd of bodies and a little unfortunate with how the ball fell for Demetriou’s. (Photo: Mike Morese | MI News) Photo: Mike Morese
2. Dan Dodds - 4
His most challenging afternoon in a Hartlepool shirt. Right of a back four but Newport had done their homework and kept him shackled offensively whilst doubling up on him themselves. Gave possession away quite frequently at times in the first half but almost created a consolation for Pools late on. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News) Photo: Mark Fletcher
3. Euan Murray - 6
Forced off with what looked a potentially serious injury midway through the first half. Had made one key block prior to that. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News) Photo: Mark Fletcher
4. Edon Pruti - 4
Another who struggled defensively. Sloppy pass out from the back gave Bogle an opportunity in the opening minutes before Bogle got the better of him again late on where he should have added a third. (Photo: Mike Morese | MI News) Photo: Mike Morese