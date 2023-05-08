News you can trust since 1877
Ben Killip helped Hartlepool United to a 1-1 draw with Stockport County at Edgeley Park. (Photo: Chris Donnelly | MI News)Ben Killip helped Hartlepool United to a 1-1 draw with Stockport County at Edgeley Park. (Photo: Chris Donnelly | MI News)
Hartlepool United player ratings photo gallery: 'Outstanding display' 'really good' - Pools sign off EFL stay with solid performance in Stockport County draw

Hartlepool United may have already been relegated ahead of their trip to Stockport County but they signed off with a spirited draw at Edgeley Park.

By Joe Ramage
Published 8th May 2023, 17:48 BST
Updated 8th May 2023, 17:48 BST

John Askey’s side fell behind towards the end of the first half when Callum Camps converted from the penalty spot after ex-County striker Connor Jennings had bundled him over in the area.

But Hartlepool were not to go quietly from League Two as they made a fist of things in the second half and equalised through a fine strike from Callum Cooke who curled in from the edge of the area.

Pools had the returning Ben Killip to thank for a series of superb saves in the second half and he would cap the display by denying Camps from 12-yards deep into second half stoppage time after Stockport were awarded a fortunate second penalty.

And here is how Pools were rated in their final EFL game:

Outstanding display. Made an excellent double stop in the first half before three terrific stops in the second, the pick out which when denying Madden onto the bar. Capped his performance with a fantastic penalty save in stoppage time. Superb return to the side. (Photo: Chris Donnelly | MI News)

1. Ben Killip - 9

Outstanding display. Made an excellent double stop in the first half before three terrific stops in the second, the pick out which when denying Madden onto the bar. Capped his performance with a fantastic penalty save in stoppage time. Superb return to the side. (Photo: Chris Donnelly | MI News)

Quickly realised he would be put to work more defensively in the first half. Allowed Camps inside a little too easily for the first penalty. Was much busier at the start of the second half and gave Hartlepool the incentive to go forward before being subbed. (Photo: Chris Donnelly | MI News)

2. Brendan Kiernan - 6

Quickly realised he would be put to work more defensively in the first half. Allowed Camps inside a little too easily for the first penalty. Was much busier at the start of the second half and gave Hartlepool the incentive to go forward before being subbed. (Photo: Chris Donnelly | MI News)

Arguably his best defensive display to date. Showed good pace and composure when tracking Hussey and Olaofe in the first half and continued after the break. One or two explosive forward runs to keep Stockport thinking. Did well. (Photo: Chris Donnelly | MI News)

3. Dan Dodds - 7

Arguably his best defensive display to date. Showed good pace and composure when tracking Hussey and Olaofe in the first half and continued after the break. One or two explosive forward runs to keep Stockport thinking. Did well. (Photo: Chris Donnelly | MI News)

Important clearance from the line to deny Horsfall and held the defence together quite well from open play. Unfortunate to see a penalty given against him late on. Two solid performances to finish the campaign. (Photo: Chris Donnelly | MI News)

4. Matt Dolan - 7

Important clearance from the line to deny Horsfall and held the defence together quite well from open play. Unfortunate to see a penalty given against him late on. Two solid performances to finish the campaign. (Photo: Chris Donnelly | MI News)

