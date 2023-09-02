Hartlepool United continued their positive start to the National League season and their perfect home record with a narrow win over Wealdstone.

John Askey’s side were made to work harder than they would have liked after enjoying a dominant first half at the Suit Direct Stadium which saw Tom Crawford score his second goal of the season.

Pools ought to have been out of sight at the break before the visitors caused Askey’s team some problems in the second half.

The home side doubled their lead, however, when Emmanuel Dieseruvwe scored for a fifth time at the Suit Direct Stadium which should have wrapped the game up.

But Wealdstone continued to make a fist of things and reduced the deficit with Tarryn Allarakhia’s fine curling effort.

Debutant Pete Jameson made an excellent save to deny Olufela Olomola whilst the visitors also hit the bar in the closing stages as Pools just about held on.

And here’s how Pools were rated:

Pete Jameson - 8 Handed a debut for Pools and, ultimately, helped them earn all three points. A spectator in the first half but was alive early after the break to thwart Campbell twice before a brilliant save to deny Olomola. Did well from crosses and felt a little more assured. Strong performance.

Charlie Seaman - 6 Got forward and enjoyed possession almost at will in the first half. Couple of efforts off target and kept Clayden in check. Was tasked with more defensively in the second half with Campbell finding space between him and Hendrie on occasion. Steady enough.

Luke Hendrie - 7 Really solid return. Looked a level above in the first half when mopping up anything that came forward and even showed his confidence with a great driving run. Again, tasked with more in the second half but coped well. Likely to be a good addition.