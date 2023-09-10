Hartlepool United player ratings photo gallery: 'Rocked' 'Costly mistake' - Defensive woes for Pools in Oxford City collapse
John Askey’s side twice held the lead only for the home side to draw level before turning the game on its head to race into a 4-2 advantage in the second half and add a fifth late on.
Joe Grey handed Pools the initiative when heading in from Emmanuel Dieseruvwe's header back across goal before Olly Sanderson levelled the scores just after the half hour when finishing well at the near post.
Pools regained the lead when Callum Cooke curled a delightful effort into the top corner – a lead they would hold until midway through the second half before the hosts flipped the script.
Canice Carroll headed in a second equaliser for Oxford after Pools failed to clear their lines from a free kick and the Hoops took the lead almost immediately from the restart when capitalising on a cheap turnover in possession through Josh Ashby.
The home side weren’t done there, though, as they completed a seven minute blitz when Pierre Fonkeu pounced on an untimely error from Emmanuel Onariase to race clear and slot in a fourth before the Cameroon midfielder added a fifth late in the game to compound Hartlepool's misery.
And here is how Pools were rated on deflating afternoon in Oxford: