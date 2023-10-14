Hartlepool United were dumped out of the FA Cup fourth qualifying round by Chester on a miserable afternoon at the Suit Direct Stadium.

Hartlepool were victims of a cup upset as they exited the FA Cup before the first round proper thanks to goals from Elliott Whitehouse and Charlie Caton.

Whitehouse converted with Chester’s first attempt in the game when sweeping home from the edge of the area as Pools then failed to break down the well-drilled National League North side.

There was a lack of invention from Pools as they laboured, despite their heavy possession.

And John Askey's side were then caught in the second half as Caton got a clear sight of goal and finished well in front of a delirious travelling support.

Pools were lacklustre and failed to muster up anything clear cut as they were dumped out of the FA Cup at the first hurdle.

And here is how Pools were rated:

1 . Pete Jameson - 5 Beaten by two decent finishes, although he will be disappointed at how Caton’s went through him. Decent save from Caton thereafter. Little bit slow to get things going when passing out from the back. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

2 . Luke Hendrie - 4 As positive as his relationship with Grey was last week they were out of sync here. Was better in the second half having been much too safe in the opening 45, but his final ball was disappointing. Caught on his heels by Whitehouse for the opener. Photo: FRANK REID 2022 Photo Sales

3 . Zak Johnson - 5 Saw a lot of the ball in the first half and produced a mixed bag with it - sold his team-mates short once or twice but made a couple of decent progressive passes into the forward line - one of the only ones to do so. Was sacrificed for a change in system at the break. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales