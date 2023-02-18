Hartlepool United left it late to earn a point against AFC Wimbledon.
MK Dons loan star Dan Kemp produced a stunning free kick to give Keith Curle’s side hope at the Cherry Red Records Stadium after goals from Ali Al-Hamadi and Diallang Jaiyesimi had given the home side a commanding lead.
Kemp curled in expertly from distance before the 24-year-old popped up again in the sixth minute of added time when heading in from David Ferguson’s cross.
And here is how Pools were rated in their dramatic draw:
1. Jakub Stolarczyk - 6
Made a decent save to deny Little in the first half and another from him in the second half. Needs to do better with Chislett’s strike when parrying into the path of Jaiyesimi for Wimbledon’s second. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News )
Photo: Mark Fletcher
2. Dan Dodds - 6
Struggled a little defensively in the first half with Chislett and Brown on the left. Showed his strengths going forward in the second half including one excellent driving run at 2-1. (Photo: Federico Guerra Maranesi | MI News)
Photo: Federico Guerra Maranesi
3. Taylor Foran - 7
Only his second league start and despite conceding twice he did well. Some key headers and clearances. Went close with a header late on. Had one scuffed clearance in the first half but held his own. (Photo: Federico Guerra Maranesi | MI News)
Photo: Federico Guerra Maranesi
4. Peter Hartley - 6
Looked steady on his return to the side from injury but allowed Al-Hamadi to drift in-between him and Pruti for the opener. (Photo: Federico Guerra Maranesi | MI News)
Photo: Federico Guerra Maranesi