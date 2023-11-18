Hartlepool United produced arguably their best performance of the season as they returned to winning ways with a dominant win over York City.

Hartlepool raced into an early two-goal lead with goals from Jake Hastie and Tom Crawford in a first half they completely dominated.

John Askey’s only grievance at the break was the fact that his side were not further in front, such was their control in the game, but that was something they soon rectified when adding a third early after the restart through captain for the day Nicky Featherstone.

Pools weren’t quite able to add the cherry to their cake as a late goal from Tyler Cordner prevented a second clean sheet of the season but, nevertheless, it was an impressive display from Askey’s side who will hope this result can be the kick-start their season needs after a difficult period.

And here is how Pools were rated on a statement afternoon in York:

Joel Dixon - 7 Didn't really have much to do throughout the afternoon but looked calm and composed when called upon. Made a couple of strong takes in the second half to ease any pressure. A shame he was unable to see out a clean sheet late on.

Zak Johnson - 7 Considering he had a new partner in front of him in Hastie, who was playing in a somewhat unnatural position, it was a really mature performance. Dealt with Akinyemi well and defended his box well. Again, there will be slight frustration not to keep the clean sheet but a good display.

Emmanuel Onariase - 8 Made an excellent interception from Fallowfield's cross in the first half and helped turn Howe's effort away in the second. Looked in control throughout. Very strong performance.

Joe Mattock - 8 Doubts as to whether he would start after his injury against Ebbsfleet but put in a proper shift at the back. Dealt with anything which came his way and was even a threat when stepping in on the attack. Best display of his loan to date.