Hartlepool United player ratings photo gallery: 'Surprise' - Pools stumble in Aldershot collapse
Pools surrendered their advantage given to them in stunning style by Emmanuel Dieseruvwe after the striker scored his ninth goal of the season with an overhead kick to give John Askey’s side a second half lead.
But as the game moved into the final 10 minutes, Pools hit the self-destruct button as the Shots scored twice within seconds of one another.
Substitute Kwame Thomas slid in to convert a cross from the left before immediately from the kick-off, Aldershot won back possession to send Josh Stokes racing clear on goal and he made no mistake, leaving Pools shell-shocked.
It’s a result which sees Hartlepool tumble out of the play-off places and down to 11th in the National League table ahead of a quick turnaround to face Halifax in the week.
And here is how Pools fared on a stunning afternoon at the EBB Stadium: