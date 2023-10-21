Hartlepool United suffered a late collapse against Aldershot Town.

Pools surrendered their advantage given to them in stunning style by Emmanuel Dieseruvwe after the striker scored his ninth goal of the season with an overhead kick to give John Askey’s side a second half lead.

But as the game moved into the final 10 minutes, Pools hit the self-destruct button as the Shots scored twice within seconds of one another.

Substitute Kwame Thomas slid in to convert a cross from the left before immediately from the kick-off, Aldershot won back possession to send Josh Stokes racing clear on goal and he made no mistake, leaving Pools shell-shocked.

It’s a result which sees Hartlepool tumble out of the play-off places and down to 11th in the National League table ahead of a quick turnaround to face Halifax in the week.

And here is how Pools fared on a stunning afternoon at the EBB Stadium:

1 . Pete Jameson - 7 Made an impressive save to deny Jones' long-range effort in the first half before then being a little too hesitant with his cross soon after. Good save from Tolaj early in the second half before a top save to keep out Mnoga. Did well.

2 . Luke Hendrie - 6 Was tested defensively up against Glover who was able to go on both his left and right. Some decent recovery runs and interceptions. Was overloaded at times in the second half.

3 . Alex Lacey - 5 Was a little shaky in dealing with crosses into the box in the first half including one scrambled clearance. Cannot give possession away as easily as he did for the second.