Hartlepool United moved out of the relegation zone with a 1-1 draw against Stevenage.
John Askey remains unbeaten in eight games as Hartlepool manager after Nicky Featherstone scored early in the second half to cancel out Danny Rose’s header.
Both sides lay claim to a winner in the closing stages with neither able to take their opportunities as the points were shared at the Suit Direct Stadium.
It’s a result which moves Pools out of the bottom two with five games to play.
And here’s how they fared:
1. Jakub Stolarczyk - 7
Did well enough throughout the game. Well beaten by an excellent header for the goal. Off his line quickly to meet Gilbey. Contentious decision but he was alert as the last line of defence. Good wherewithal when seeing Wildin’s late effort wide. (Photo: Michael Driver | MI News) Photo: Michael Driver
2. Dan Dodds - 7
Arguably one of Hartlepool’s better players in the first half albeit there were one or two challenges defensively. Adapted well as part of a back four and contributed to the attack. Saw most of the ball for Pools. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News) Photo: Mark Fletcher
3. Taylor Foran - 5
Difficult afternoon for him up against a streetwise Stevenage who kept Hartlepool penned in during the first half. Was a little loose in possession and a little wild with one or two clearances. Made a good block on Reid. Subbed in the first half. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News) Photo: Mark Fletcher
4. Euan Murray - 7
Likely to still be wondering how he missed in the second half. Golden chance put over the bar. But otherwise he was really solid defensively. Made a number of key blocks including when denying Reid in the second half. Rose able to get ahead of him for the goal but give the striker credit for the header. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News) Photo: Mark Fletcher