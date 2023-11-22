There was an element of what might have been for Hartlepool United as they were held by Kidderminster on Tuesday.

John Askey’s side were looking to make it back-to-back wins in the National League but came a little unstuck at bottom side Kidderminster after wasting a number of opportunities in the second half.

Pools were handed the best possible start when Tom Crawford’s cross was turned into his own net by Reiss McNally before the Harriers levelled from a corner just after the half-hour from Amari Morgan-Smith.

Hartlepool needed goalkeeper Joel Dixon to make a couple of important stops before applying plenty of pressure themselves in the final quarter of the game as an elusive second goal ultimately escaped them.

And here is how Pools rated on what turned into a frustrating night at Aggborough:

1 . Joel Dixon - 8 Made a smart stop to deny McLean late in the first half at his near post before a brilliant save from close range to keep out Hemmings. Right place to deal with McNally’s late header. Very good when called upon. Photo: FRANK REID Photo Sales

2 . Zak Johnson - 6 Was okay in possession for most of the night. Decent solo run forward in the first half. Caught on his heels by Morgan-Smith for the goal. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3 . Emmanuel Onariase - 6 A little guilty of giving up possession easily in the first half after Pools had taken their foot off the gas. Steady enough from a defensive point of view. Unlucky with a header late in the second half. Photo: FRANK REID Photo Sales

4 . Joe Mattock - 6 Decent battle with McLean. Got to grips with him eventually in the second half after a couple of scares and then began to help out going forward as well. Booked for a late challenge in the first half. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales