Hartlepool United scored a huge win over Grimsby Town to move level on points with Crawley Town.

John Askey's side earned back-to-back wins for just the second time this season by sealing a league double over the Mariners inspired by Dan Kemp’s hat-trick.

Kemp netted once in the first half before adding his second and third of the game in an eight minute blitz from Pools just after the hour to take the game away from the home side.

Kemp first converted from David Ferguson’s cross in the first half when controlling well before finding the bottom corner.

The MK Dons loanee then kept his composure from 12-yards to restore the lead for Pools after Michee Efete had levelled the scores for the Mariners 10 minutes after the restart.

And Kemp grabbed his hat-trick when finding the bottom corner from Wes McDonald's ball before Josh Umerah added a fourth.

And here is how Pools were rated on a memorable afternoon at Blundell Park:

Jakub Stolarczyk - 8 Stunning save to deny Khan early in the first half. Made another big contribution in the second half. Is coming up big in key moments for Hartlepool.

Jamie Sterry - 6 A little wayward with his passing at times but got forward well. Some decent exchanges with Kemp and Dodds. Forced off at the break.

Dan Dodds - 8 Terrific in the first half. The confidence to step out from that third centre-back role and bring the ball forward is a huge asset for Pools. Moved over to right-back in the second half. Strong display.

Euan Murray - 8 Continues to impress since being brought back by John Askey. Put his body on the line when blocking multiple efforts in the first half and made a number of key headed clearances in the second. Continued even when clearly struggling.