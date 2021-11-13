Hartlepool United player ratings: Who shone and who struggled in Newport County Friday night defeat?

A bumper crowd watched the action unfold, Pools conceding an injury-time winner to lose to Newport.

Here, we hand out our Pools player ratings following the League Two clash. Next up for Pools is the trip to Wycombe Wanderers in the FA Cup first round replay.

Ben Killip: Returned to the side in place of Jono Mitchell, couldn't do much about the opener. Pools defence and Killip will be disappointed with the winner, should have been stronger. 6

Reagan Ogle: Missed a hat-trick of headed opportunities in the first half, all at the back post and none of them looked dangerous. Gets himself in good positions. Poor goal to concede. 5

Neill Byrne: Brilliant early block, always composed. Newport midfield had too much time first half. Awful way to concede late on. 6

Gary Liddle: Usual composed self, marshalled the defence well for much of the game but ended up on the end of a defeat. 6

Zaine Francis-Angol: Got forward well and Ogle should have scored from an early cross. Disappointing way to end home run. 6

David Ferguson: Got forward as often as he could. Got his reward with a stunning free-kick to draw Pools level from 20-yards. 7

Nicky Featherstone: Good set piece delivery, Ogle should have scored from two of them. Newport had too much time first half. 6

Mark Shelton: In for the injured Holohan. The midfielder struggled to contain the Newport runners first half. Much more dominant after the break. 6

Matty Daly: Showed glimpses including a lovely late run in the first half. Smart volley over the bar second half. Not the greatest impact. 6

Luke Molyneux: Movement good, made some good runs and had a big impact after the break, won the free-kick from which Ferguson scored. 6

Mark Cullen: Once again tasked with leading the line, quiet start to the game with service to him poor. Didn't see a lot of the ball. 6

Subs:

Joe Grey: On for Cullen, full of running. 5

Mike Fondop: Didn't impact the game. 5

