Hartlepool United player ratings: Who starred and who struggled in goalless Oldham draw?

Hartlepool United drew 0-0 with Oldham Athletic – but who starred and who struggled in the goalless draw at the Suit Direct Stadium?

By Richard Mennear
Saturday, 1st January 2022, 5:26 pm

Ben Killip: Didn't have a great deal to do first half, watched a couple of efforts go wide. 6

Timi Odusina: Came under pressure towards the end of the first half but otherwise solid first 45. 6

Gary Liddle: Solid at the back and won his headers. 6

Hartlepool United manager Graeme Lee issues instructions. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Neill Byrne: Solid performance and looked to set a couple of attacks going first half. 6

Jamie Sterry: Involved heavily early on, keen to get involved. His impact not as strong second half. 6

Nicky Featherstone: Impact lessened as first half wore on but always looking to get on the ball. 6

Mark Shelton: Didn't impact the game much first half. Fired wide and should have hit the target after the break. 5

Gavan Holohan: Hit the post with a good effort and then sent a header wide. Should have scored and had several good chances. 6

David Ferguson: Saw a low first half effort saved in the first half, hit the post second half. Got forward well. 6

Jordan Cook: Had an effort ruled out early on for offside.His return lasted a little over half an hour. 5.

Tyler Burey: Looked lively on his first start since returning on loan. Offers something different for Pools. 6

Subs:

Luke Molyneux (for Burey); Saw an effort go wide not long after coming on. 5Joe Grey n/aMatty Daly n/a

