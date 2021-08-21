Hartlepool United beat Walsall 2-0 at The Vic. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Hartlepool United player ratings: Who starred in the 2-0 win over Walsall?

How did the Hartlepool United players fare against Walsall?

By Richard Mennear
Saturday, 21st August 2021, 5:53 pm

Pools won 2-0 at The Vic as Dave Challinor’s side’s winning run at home continued.

Goals from Tyler Burey and Nicky Featherstone secured Hartlepool a deserved 2-0 win over Walsall.

A wonderful solo-goal by Burey and a penalty from Featherstone was enough to secure Challinor’s side three-points against Walsall at Victoria Park.

1. Ben Killip

Made a brilliant stop to deny Wilkinson midway through the first half, superb reactions. Looked to get play moving. 7

2. Jamie Sterry

Not as influential going forward as normal but defended well and always looking to get on the ball. Competed well throughout. 7

3. David Ferguson

Defended well, always looking to get forward and get involved. One wild finish went wide second half. 6

4. Gary Liddle

Calm and composed at the back, won his headers throughout. Experienced head at the back for Pools. 7

