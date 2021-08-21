Hartlepool United player ratings: Who starred in the 2-0 win over Walsall?

Pools won 2-0 at The Vic as Dave Challinor’s side’s winning run at home continued.
Goals from Tyler Burey and Nicky Featherstone secured Hartlepool a deserved 2-0 win over Walsall.
A wonderful solo-goal by Burey and a penalty from Featherstone was enough to secure Challinor’s side three-points against Walsall at Victoria Park.
1. Ben Killip
Made a brilliant stop to deny Wilkinson midway through the first half, superb reactions. Looked to get play moving. 7
2. Jamie Sterry
Not as influential going forward as normal but defended well and always looking to get on the ball. Competed well throughout. 7
3. David Ferguson
Defended well, always looking to get forward and get involved. One wild finish went wide second half. 6
4. Gary Liddle
Calm and composed at the back, won his headers throughout. Experienced head at the back for Pools. 7
