Bryn Morris scored his first goal for a Pools side managed by Michael Nelson at the Crown Oil Arena following Graeme Lee’s positive COVID-19 test.
Morris arrived unchallenged at the back post to volley home Joe White’s cross as Pools scored the first goal in a league game for the first time since their win over Tranmere Rovers back in February.
And it was a lead they deserved at the break after an impressive showing.
But the game was flipped on its head after the break as the home side were on the front foot throughout.
Robbie Stockdale’s team levelled things through Jimmy Keohane’s close range finish just after the hour before Dale captain Eohan O’Connell was allowed to run from his own area to the edge of the Pools box and fire the winner deep into stoppage time.
And here is how Pools were rated in their late defeat.