Hartlepool United predicted line-up to face Barnet in the National League as Antony Sweeney looks to continue perfect start as caretaker manager
Hartlepool United welcome Barnet to Victoria Park this afternoon (3pm kick-off).
Saturday, 26th October 2019, 8:00 am
Updated
Saturday, 26th October 2019, 8:05 am
Caretaker manager Antony Sweeney will be hoping to make it three first team wins from three as Pools look to leapfrog the Bees in the table and climb into the top half for the first time in over a month.
Luke Molyneux (foot) is absent while Luke Williams (knee) and Myles Anderson (concussion) are serious doubt to be involved though all are making steady progress.
