Hartlepool United's Ben Killip punches clear during the FA Cup match between Hartlepool United and Brackley Town at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Saturday 19th October 2019. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Hartlepool United predicted line-up to face Barnet in the National League as Antony Sweeney looks to continue perfect start as caretaker manager

Hartlepool United welcome Barnet to Victoria Park this afternoon (3pm kick-off).

By Dominic Scurr
Saturday, 26th October 2019, 8:00 am
Updated Saturday, 26th October 2019, 8:05 am

Caretaker manager Antony Sweeney will be hoping to make it three first team wins from three as Pools look to leapfrog the Bees in the table and climb into the top half for the first time in over a month.

Luke Molyneux (foot) is absent while Luke Williams (knee) and Myles Anderson (concussion) are serious doubt to be involved though all are making steady progress.

Scroll down and click through the pages to see how our Pools writer Dominic Scurr would have the team line-up today...

1. GK: Ben Killip

Back to back clean sheets and man of the match performances. Will be hoping to keep a first National League shutout at Victoria Park and continue his fine run of form.

2. LB: Mark Kitching

Set to make his 17th consecutive start of the season this afternoon.

3. CB: Fraser Kerr

Solid since returning from injury. All five of Hartlepool's clean sheets this season have came with Kerr at the heart of defence.

4. CB: Michael Raynes

When he plays well at the back, Pools tend to get a result. Played every minute so far.

