Hartlepool United predicted line-up for League Two opener against Crawley Town – how many new signings will feature?

Hartlepool United are ready to start their League Two season against Crawley Town this afternoon – but how will Dave Challinor’s side line-up on their Football League return.

By Dominic Scurr
Saturday, 7th August 2021, 8:25 am

After a frantic pre-season, Pools are about to start their competitive campaign back in the EFL against Crawley at Victoria Park this afternoon.

Joe Grey (back) is the only confirmed absentee ahead of the match with all other players expected to be available for selection including the several new summer signings.

Scroll down and click through the pages to reveal our predicted Pools line-up...

1. GK: Ben Killip

The Pools number one is the only real choice between the sticks at the moment despite not playing a competitive match since April due to a serious elbow injury. Will be back in action this weekend.

Photo: Bernadette Malcolmson

2. LWB: David Ferguson

Assisted more goals than any other player at Pools last season. Will be hoping to be as effective in the Football League.

Photo: Bernadette Malcolmson

3. CB: Timi Odusina

It will be interesting to see if Challinor stays loyal to selecting Odusina following the young defender's outstanding displays in the play-offs.

Photo: Bernadette Malcolmson

4. CB: Gary Liddle

Hasn't lost a home match for Pools since March 2020. Will be hoping to continue that fine record today.

Photo: Bernadette Malcolmson

