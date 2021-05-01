Hartlepool United predicted line-up to face Chesterfield live on BT Sport – Luke Armstrong set to return to starting line-up
Hartlepool United face Chesterfield at Victoria Park this evening – but how will Dave Challinor’s side line-up?
Pools go into today’s match 15 games unbeaten in the National League and sitting third in the National League table.
They are without Ben Killip (elbow), Ryan Johnson (knee) and Joe Grey (back) for today’s game with five goal striker Richie Bennett being recalled by Stockport County earlier this week.
It could also be the first chance we get to see new signings Harvey Saunders and Zaine Francis-Angol following their arrivals last week.
Here is the predicted Pools line-up for today’s match...
