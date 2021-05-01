Hartlepool United's Luke Armstrong celebrates after scoring to make it 1-1 during the Vanarama National League match between Hartlepool United and Yeovil Town at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Saturday 20th February 2021. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)
Hartlepool United predicted line-up to face Chesterfield live on BT Sport – Luke Armstrong set to return to starting line-up

Hartlepool United face Chesterfield at Victoria Park this evening – but how will Dave Challinor’s side line-up?

By Dominic Scurr
Saturday, 1st May 2021, 8:00 am

Pools go into today’s match 15 games unbeaten in the National League and sitting third in the National League table.

They are without Ben Killip (elbow), Ryan Johnson (knee) and Joe Grey (back) for today’s game with five goal striker Richie Bennett being recalled by Stockport County earlier this week.

It could also be the first chance we get to see new signings Harvey Saunders and Zaine Francis-Angol following their arrivals last week.

Here is the predicted Pools line-up for today’s match...

1. GK - Henrich Ravas

Faces further competition following the arrival of Brad James on loan from Middlesbrough but should keep his place in the side following a solid return to the side.

2. LWB - David Ferguson

Grabbed two assists when the sides last met back in October.

3. CB - Timi Odusina

Likely to keep his place in the side with Ryan Johnson still a doubt following a hyper-extended knee injury.

4. CB - Gary Liddle

The former Chesterfield man suffered an early set-back when the sides last met back in October as he has to be taken off with a groin injury. Has been in fine form since his return to the side.

